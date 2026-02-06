ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Delhi Police Commissioner To Ensure Presence Of Lawyer For Making 'Scandalous' Remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Delhi police commissioner on Friday to ensure the appearance of lawyer Mukut Nath Verma, who has allegedly made "scandalous and frivolous" allegations against apex court judges and the members of the election committee set up for conducting the SCBA polls.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was apprised by Supreme Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Vikas Singh and senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria, who also heads the SCBA election panel, that the Delhi Police was unable to trace and execute the bailable warrants issued against the lawyer earlier.

The court, which was hearing a 2023 plea of the SCBA on reforms in the association, had earlier taken a strong note of "a scandalous and frivolous complaint made by one Dr Mukut Nath Verma, Advocate, to the Tilak Marg police station against members of the Election Committee constituted by this court for conducting SCBA elections".

The bench had directed the lawyer to remain present in court on May 29, 2025, and said if he failed to appear, coercive steps would be taken to secure his presence. On May 29 last year, Varma appeared before the court online, but the court insisted on his physical presence.