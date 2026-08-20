ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Centre To Set Up Panel In A Week For Uniform Post-Retirement Benefits For Ex-HC Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted one more week to the Centre to set up a panel for a uniform national policy on post-retirement benefits such as services of drivers, security and stay in government accommodations for former High Court judges while travelling.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the government be given some more time to set up the panel.

"The Additional Solicitor General seeks one week's time to set up the committee," the bench said, adding that the matter will now be listed after 10 days.

During the brief hearing, the bench, after being told that the Centre has not set up the panel so far, said that if it is not done, then the court itself will set up the committee.

Earlier on July 20, the bench had asked the Centre to set up the panel within two weeks for a uniform national policy regarding post-retirement benefits like services of drivers, security and stay in government accommodations while travelling for former high court judges. It had also directed that the panel will have to give its report on the issue within three months.

The bench was hearing a contempt petition filed by Justice V S Dave, President of the Association of Retired Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, raising the issue of security and other facilities for retired judges.

During the hearing, the CJI had questioned the adequacy of the financial assistance currently provided by some states for engaging security personnel and drivers.

"In Rs 45,000-50,000, is it possible to get a driver and a security officer?" the CJI asked.