ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Centre, J-K Administration To Provide Space For Functioning Of CAT At Jammu

New Delhi: Taking a strong note of the delay, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide a proper space within a month for functioning of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Jammu. The top court was hearing a 2020 PIL filed by one Achal Sharma alleging lack of adequate space and staff for functioning of the CAT bench at Jammu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi said that at this pace, it will take years for securing a place of its own for the functioning of the CAT at Jammu.

Issuing a slew of directions, the apex court said, “The Union of India and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir are directed to provide open space as soon as possible but not later than one month (for functioning of the CAT).”

The bench noted that the earlier effort to get a space in a private building for the CAT had run into rough weather as there was a dispute over the ownership of the place where it was to relocate.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that the authorities have identified a building owned by the Jammu Development Authority where the CAT can be relocated.