SC Asks BCI To Resolve Issue Of Honorarium To Ex-Judges Appointed To Oversee Bar Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to amicably resolve the issue of adequate honorarium and travel allowances to be paid to former judges appointed to monitor State Bar Council elections. Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant pulled up the counsel for the BCI for not paying adequate honorarium and travel allowances to retired judges appointed to oversee the State Bar Council elections.

Observing that the issue raises serious concerns about dignity and fairness, the bench, also comprising justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, asked the BCI counsel to take instructions and appear before it on Wednesday.

However, BCI chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra appeared before the bench in the forenoon itself and said the apex bar body simply forwarded the letter to the supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

"Please resolve the issue amicably," the CJI told Mishra. The BCI chairperson assured the bench that the issue will be resolved. Earlier, the bench took up the issue following an oral mention by senior advocate V Giri, a member of the High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee constituted by the court.

Giri informed the bench that retired high court chief justices and judges serving on the High-Powered Election Committees were being paid honorarium and allowances that were not commensurate with their stature. He submitted that when the matter was raised before the BCI, it responded that the proposed amounts were "too much" and not feasible.

"These are former Chief Justices and judges of high courts. The honorarium must be befitting their status," Giri told the court, adding that the BCI had refused to enhance payments.

He requested the court to either issue appropriate directions or authorise Justice (Retd.) Sudhanshu Dhulia, who heads the Supervisory Committee, is to take necessary steps in this regard. Giri also handed over to Justice Dhulia the written response received from the BCI on the issue.

During the hearing, Giri further flagged another issue relating to the conduct of elections to the Rajasthan State Bar Council. He informed the court that the BCI had constituted a separate committee for Rajasthan on the ground that the state was not specifically mentioned in the Supreme Court's order by which High-Powered Election Committees were constituted for various states.