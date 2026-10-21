'Hands Not Tied To Ensure Free, Fair Elections': SC Asks Andhra Poll Body To Decide On YSRCP Plea On Municipal Polls
The YSRCP, in its plea, requested police protection for its candidates, while also seeking an extension of the nomination deadline.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 21, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to extend the overall deadline for filing nominations for Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections but directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to examine complaints from candidates who alleged that they were prevented from filing their nomination papers and take appropriate action.
A special bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, challenging the October 18 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court that had refused to extend the nomination deadline.
In its petition, the YSRCP also requested police protection for its candidates, and sought an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, alleging that their party candidates were prevented from filing nominations in several locations.
During the hearing, the Court directed the Andhra Pradesh SEC to examine the representations by the YSRCP and its candidates, including video clips, and take an appropriate decision by Thursday.
The Court, however, clarified that these orders apply only to instances where complaints have already been filed, adding that there is no scope for considering any fresh complaints.
The Apex Court observed that a free and fair election is a basic structure of the Constitution and the right to participate in such elections by filing nominations is a facet of the free and fair election process. "Free and fair election is a basic structure of the Constitution. Right to participate in such elections by filing nominations is a facet of free and fair election process…," observed the bench.
The bench noted that the SEC has the duty to conduct and supervise these elections, which necessarily includes all steps to ensure contesting candidates can file nomination papers freely and transparently. "The power of the constitutional courts to exercise judicial review in furtherance of election process cannot be said to be wholly nugatory..." observed the bench.
The Court suggested that if an opportunity to file nominations is provided, the SEC should consider allowing submissions to be made before the respective District Collectors, in addition to the existing designated locations.
While the YSRCP alleged that they were prevented from filing nominations in 19 locations, the State Election Commission informed the Court that cases were filed in various courts, but no formal complaints were lodged elsewhere.
The bench said that the final candidate list can be published by October 25, and, in the meantime, asked the SEC to examine complaints made by election candidates regarding any violence or obstruction they faced while filing their nomination papers.
After examining the evidence enclosed with such complaints, the bench said the poll body could decide whether the deadline to file nomination papers needs to be extended if it finds that a candidate was unable to file nomination papers due to the law and order situation.
The bench said such a decision shall be taken positively by tomorrow and wherever the poll body chooses to extend the time, that time shall be extended for not less than 48 hours from the date of taking the decision.
The bench also observed that while constitutional courts ordinarily would not interfere with the election process, their hands are not tied when appropriate interventions are necessary to ensure that free and fair elections are not polluted by unconstitutional and illegal means.
During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the party, vehemently argued that almost two-thirds of the candidates were prevented from filing nominations.
The bench asked senior advocate K Parameshwar, representing the AP State Election Commission, to consider the representation made by the YSRCP seeking an extension of the nomination date.
Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has alleged that mass violence in the state has prevented its candidates from filing nominations for the ULB elections. It sought police protection for candidates, an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, and the designation of additional and alternative nomination centres to enable candidates to submit their papers safely.
The plea filed by Appireddy through advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki said that several of its candidates were allegedly assaulted and physically prevented from reaching nomination centres during the nomination period, which began on October 16 and ended on October 18.
The party's petition sought relief after the High Court declined to extend the deadline by a day.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter to October 27 for further hearing.