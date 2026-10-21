ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hands Not Tied To Ensure Free, Fair Elections': SC Asks Andhra Poll Body To Decide On YSRCP Plea On Municipal Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to extend the overall deadline for filing nominations for Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections but directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to examine complaints from candidates who alleged that they were prevented from filing their nomination papers and take appropriate action.

A special bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, challenging the October 18 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court that had refused to extend the nomination deadline.

In its petition, the YSRCP also requested police protection for its candidates, and sought an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, alleging that their party candidates were prevented from filing nominations in several locations.

During the hearing, the Court directed the Andhra Pradesh SEC to examine the representations by the YSRCP and its candidates, including video clips, and take an appropriate decision by Thursday.

The Court, however, clarified that these orders apply only to instances where complaints have already been filed, adding that there is no scope for considering any fresh complaints.

The Apex Court observed that a free and fair election is a basic structure of the Constitution and the right to participate in such elections by filing nominations is a facet of the free and fair election process. "Free and fair election is a basic structure of the Constitution. Right to participate in such elections by filing nominations is a facet of free and fair election process…," observed the bench.

The bench noted that the SEC has the duty to conduct and supervise these elections, which necessarily includes all steps to ensure contesting candidates can file nomination papers freely and transparently. "The power of the constitutional courts to exercise judicial review in furtherance of election process cannot be said to be wholly nugatory..." observed the bench.

The Court suggested that if an opportunity to file nominations is provided, the SEC should consider allowing submissions to be made before the respective District Collectors, in addition to the existing designated locations.

While the YSRCP alleged that they were prevented from filing nominations in 19 locations, the State Election Commission informed the Court that cases were filed in various courts, but no formal complaints were lodged elsewhere.

The bench said that the final candidate list can be published by October 25, and, in the meantime, asked the SEC to examine complaints made by election candidates regarding any violence or obstruction they faced while filing their nomination papers.