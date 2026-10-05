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Take Appropriate Action: SC To Allahabad HC Chief Justice On Allegations Against Lakhimpur Kheri Case Judge

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to take appropriate action on allegations against the presiding officer in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence trial, who allegedly transferred several cases to himself and acquitted the accused.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a new public prosecutor for the sensational case at the earliest. Last month, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the victims, claimed that the presiding officer's conduct in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case was objectionable. Bhushan said that the presiding officer transferred several criminal cases to himself and acquitted the accused. The top court asked the Allahabad High Court chief justice to furnish the report in a sealed cover after looking into the matter and taking remedial action. Today, during the hearing, the bench noted the submissions of senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the High Court registry, that an administrative committee needed to be set up to look into the allegations against the judge.