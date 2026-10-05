Take Appropriate Action: SC To Allahabad HC Chief Justice On Allegations Against Lakhimpur Kheri Case Judge
The top court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a new public prosecutor for the sensational case at the earliest.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to take appropriate action on allegations against the presiding officer in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence trial, who allegedly transferred several cases to himself and acquitted the accused.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a new public prosecutor for the sensational case at the earliest.
Last month, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the victims, claimed that the presiding officer's conduct in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case was objectionable. Bhushan said that the presiding officer transferred several criminal cases to himself and acquitted the accused. The top court asked the Allahabad High Court chief justice to furnish the report in a sealed cover after looking into the matter and taking remedial action.
Today, during the hearing, the bench noted the submissions of senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the High Court registry, that an administrative committee needed to be set up to look into the allegations against the judge.
"The Chief Justice of the High Court should take an appropriate action as per para three of our order dated September 22, 2026," the bench said. "The Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court shall forward a report to this court in a sealed cover, indicating the action that may be taken by the Chief Justice of the High Court," the top court had said in its order.
Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for accused Ashish Mishra, said Bhushan had problems with everybody associated with the case, including the trial judge, the public prosecutor, and the accused.
The bench was informed that the judge had examined 86 witnesses out of the total of over 130 in the main case. The bench said that it was not making observations on the allegations and listed the plea for hearing after two weeks.
On August 6, the top court refused to further relax the bail conditions of Mishra, the prime accused in the case. On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.
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