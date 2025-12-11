ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks AIIMS Director To Set Up Board To Explore Passive Euthanasia For 32-Year-Old

New Delhi: The plight of a man in a vegetative state is gruelling, marked by silent suffering and unending stillness, and, on Thursday, it was noticed by the Supreme Court, which said, "We will have to do something now. We can't allow him to live like this…".

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan asked the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to set up a secondary medical board to examine a 32-year-old man. The bench said it is essential to constitute a board for it to take a call on his father’s request to allow passive euthanasia for his son. The man has been in a vegetative state for the last 13 years.

"We will have to do something now. We can't allow him to live like this. That's for sure," said Justice Pardiwala. "In accordance with the decision of this court… We should now order that a secondary medical board be constituted for the purpose of examination of Harish", said the bench.

The bench said the board that may be constituted shall be in accordance with the judgment of this court. "We request the director, AIIMS, New Delhi, to constitute the secondary board, and give us a report by next Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Matters to come up on Thursday, December 18, 2025", said the top court.

The bench also directed that the letter addressed by the medical experts to the Principal, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and other documents should be shared with the Director, AIIMS.

The apex court, in the last week of November 2025, had asked the Noida District Hospital to constitute a primary medical board to examine Harish Rana. The bench had said that this examination is crucial for it to decide his father Ashok Rana’s plea for permission to withdraw his medical facilities.

The five-judge bench of the apex court in 2018 recognised passive euthanasia and laid down conditions and safeguards regarding the execution of such a living will. The apex court in January 2023 modified the order to make it more workable and less stringent.