ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Appoints Ex-Patna HC Judge Ashwani Singh As Administrator Of Bihar Cricket Association

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed former Patna High Court judge Justice Ashwani Kumar Singh as the administrator of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA). Last month, the top court had appointed former chief justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, as the administrator of the BCA.

However, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan took note of a letter by the former Orissa High Court judge expressing difficulty in taking the role due to some personal reasons. The top court also restrained the present BCA board from holding the annual general meeting till the new administrator takes over.

The apex court had earlier taken note of a report filed by former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed the ombudsman of the BCA last August. The bench, which said the report was “quite exhaustive”, noted the conclusion and final recommendations of the report.

It said in the recommendations, the ombudsman suggested that an administrator be appointed and he be tasked with conducting a verification exercise across all district cricket associations (DCAs). The bench noted that the ombudsman also made recommendations concerning fresh elections.

“Several discrepancies about the electoral college have been enumerated above. In light thereof, the elections of BCA conducted in 2025 cannot be deemed to have been conducted freely and fairly,” the ombudsman said.

The ombudsman recommended that after the administrator completes the task of verifying the DCA clubs, the BCA's electoral college should be recalibrated and elections to the DCAs and BCA should be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the state cricket body and the various DCAs.

“In view of the aforesaid, we appoint Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, former chief justice of the Orissa High Court, to act as an administrator of the Bihar Cricket Association,” the top court said in its August 20 order.