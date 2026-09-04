SC-appointed Aravalli Panel Seeks More Time For Evidence‑Heavy Report
The panel requested the apex court to extend the deadline for submission of the final report to February 28, 2027.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Citing the need to integrate spatial, ecological, geological, hydrological, socio‑economic and stakeholder evidence, the Supreme Court‑appointed Aravalli High‑Powered Committee has asked the top court for six more months to complete its final report.
In its August 31 compliance filing, the panel said only a "comprehensive and defensible" assessment of the fragile range would justify its conclusions, necessitating the extension. It requested the top court to extend the deadline for submission of the final report to February 28, 2027. The panel conducted its field visits for a first-hand assessment of the Aravallis between August 6 and August 11, during which public hearings also took place.
The panel stressed that the issues regarding the Aravallis extend beyond technical delineation and cannot be properly addressed through a single terrain-based criterion or a single source of evidence.
It added that an examination "of the wider geological, geomorphological, hydrological, biogeographical, ecological, biodiversity, mineral-resource and socio-economic dimensions of the Aravalli" is required.
The committee, constituted by an order in May this year, has been independently reviewing the Centre’s report on the definition and delineation of the Aravallis. The deadline for the panel’s final report was August 31.
The panel, in its compliance report, said additional time was essential to complete the scientific process of geospatial assessment, sensitivity analysis, expert examination, and field validation. It added that stakeholder inputs and synthesis were also required to produce a comprehensive and defensible report.
The panel said the Aravalli Ecosystem Landscape (AEL) framework could help identify areas with differing socio-ecological characteristics and inform differentiated approaches to conservation and management.
It suggested that the framework undergo review and receive feedback from domain experts and concerned stakeholders. According to the report, the panel had also received approximately 680 representations, through both electronic and physical submissions, as of August 26.
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