ETV Bharat / bharat

SC-appointed Aravalli Panel Seeks More Time For Evidence‑Heavy Report

New Delhi: Citing the need to integrate spatial, ecological, geological, hydrological, socio‑economic and stakeholder evidence, the Supreme Court‑appointed Aravalli High‑Powered Committee has asked the top court for six more months to complete its final report.

In its August 31 compliance filing, the panel said only a "comprehensive and defensible" assessment of the fragile range would justify its conclusions, necessitating the extension. It requested the top court to extend the deadline for submission of the final report to February 28, 2027. The panel conducted its field visits for a first-hand assessment of the Aravallis between August 6 and August 11, during which public hearings also took place.

The panel stressed that the issues regarding the Aravallis extend beyond technical delineation and cannot be properly addressed through a single terrain-based criterion or a single source of evidence.

It added that an examination "of the wider geological, geomorphological, hydrological, biogeographical, ecological, biodiversity, mineral-resource and socio-economic dimensions of the Aravalli" is required.