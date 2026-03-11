ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Allows Passive Euthanasia For 32-Year-Old Man In Vegetative State For 13 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over a decade, the first such order by the apex court.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said it is the first judicial implementation of its 2018 Common Cause ruling recognising the right to die with dignity.

On January 15, the apex court reserved for judgment a plea by the family of Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man, who has been in a vegetative state for nearly 13 years, to withdraw life-support to him.

The bench heard submissions made by additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the central government, and advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, appearing for Harish's family.

Harish is sustaining life only on Clinically Administered Nutrition (CAN) administered through surgically installed PEG tubes.

The apex court said the patient's parents and the primary and secondary medical boards have concluded that the CAN administered to the patient should be discontinued, as it is not in the patient's best interest.

The bench said Harish was once a young, bright boy who met with a tragic, life-altering accident after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation.