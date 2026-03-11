Supreme Court Allows Passive Euthanasia For 32-Year-Old Man In Vegetative State For 13 Years
The apex court said patient's parents and primary and secondary medical boards have concluded that the CAN administered to the patient should be discontinued.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 11, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over a decade, the first such order by the apex court.
A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said it is the first judicial implementation of its 2018 Common Cause ruling recognising the right to die with dignity.
On January 15, the apex court reserved for judgment a plea by the family of Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man, who has been in a vegetative state for nearly 13 years, to withdraw life-support to him.
The bench heard submissions made by additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the central government, and advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, appearing for Harish's family.
Harish is sustaining life only on Clinically Administered Nutrition (CAN) administered through surgically installed PEG tubes.
The apex court said the patient's parents and the primary and secondary medical boards have concluded that the CAN administered to the patient should be discontinued, as it is not in the patient's best interest.
The bench said Harish was once a young, bright boy who met with a tragic, life-altering accident after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation.
The apex court noted that his brain injury left him in a persistent vegetative state (PSV) with 100% quadriplegia and medical reports show his condition has not improved in the past 13 years.
Justice Pardiwala said the applicant has lived a life defined by pain and suffering, stripped of his ability to even voice his anguish. "We note with immense respect that the applicant’s parents and siblings have stood as unyielding pillars of support. They have exhausted every effort to care for him and continue to do so with unwavering dedication. We can only place on record our deepest appreciation for their boundless love, endurance, and kindness in the face of such adversity…this case reveals the most enduring is the resilience of love," said the bench.
Justice Pardiwala said the greatest tragedy in life is not death but abandonment, and the applicant’s family never left his side, and he has been cared for, protected, and cherished every moment.
On January 13, the apex court judges personally met Harish's parents and his younger brother. The family had communicated to the judges that they did not want him to suffer anymore.
In 2013, Harish, who was a student of Punjab University, suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation. Since then, he has been completely bedridden and on an artificial support system.
This is the second time in as many years that his parents have approached the Supreme Court seeking passive euthanasia for Harish. In November 2025, the apex court took note of a Union Health Ministry report that suggested Harish would be in home care, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Government and regular visits from doctors and a physiotherapist.
