Supreme Court Allows IIT Kharagpur Student Transfer To IIT Roorkee On Medical Grounds
The apex court directed the institute to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents within a week.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed an IIT Kharagpur student diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder to be transferred to IIT Roorkee on medical grounds.
The bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan decided to invoke its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to transfer the student, who is studying architecture. The bench directed the institute to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents within a week.
The bench said that the interest of justice would be served in the present case if a direction is issued to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents pertaining to the petitioner so that he could take a transfer/migration and admission to IIT Roorkee. “Ordered accordingly,” said the bench.
The bench made it clear that this exercise should be carried out within a period of one week.
“We have passed this order bearing in mind the peculiar health issues faced by the petitioner herein … It is needless to observe that the petitioner shall comply with all requirements regarding the fee structure and other payments that the petitioner has to make to IIT Roorkee,” said the bench.
Earlier, the apex court directed AIIMS to conduct a medical assessment of the student. In his plea, the student contended that IIT Kharagpur's denial of transfer prevented him from accessing life-preserving medical treatment. He claimed that the institute has approved identical medical transfers for other students.
The plea contended that the petitioner suffers from documented borderline personality disorder, which requires specialised ‘repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy’, a non-invasive technique, and parental supervision.
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