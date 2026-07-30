ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Allows IIT Kharagpur Student Transfer To IIT Roorkee On Medical Grounds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed an IIT Kharagpur student diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder to be transferred to IIT Roorkee on medical grounds.

The bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan decided to invoke its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to transfer the student, who is studying architecture. The bench directed the institute to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents within a week.

The bench said that the interest of justice would be served in the present case if a direction is issued to issue the necessary transfer/migration certificate and other documents pertaining to the petitioner so that he could take a transfer/migration and admission to IIT Roorkee. “Ordered accordingly,” said the bench.

The bench made it clear that this exercise should be carried out within a period of one week.