Supreme Court Allows Gymkhana Members To Move Delhi High Court Against Centre Takeover
On September 3, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action until September 16 against the club
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club to approach the Delhi High Court against the Centre’s takeover of its 27.3‑acre premises and the ensuing eviction proceedings.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Vikas Singh along with advocate Nitin Saluja appeared for the 11 members.
During the hearing, Singh contended that a Central government-nominated committee is presently managing the club and cannot fight a legal battle with the government. “Here, the lessor and the lessee are both under the control of the government,” he said.
Singh said the government-nominated management had overstayed the NCLAT-mandated timeline for elections and restoration of elected control. He stressed that it was a mala fide attempt to take over the club.
The bench disposed of the plea filed by Vipin Aggarwal and 10 other club members and granted them the liberty to either file a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court or make themselves a party in the pending case related to the eviction proceedings.
The bench said that the 11 members can approach the High Court, which will examine the fresh plea on its merits.
On September 3, the Centre, in a separate case, told the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action until September 16 against the club regarding its eviction from the 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road.
The high court was hearing pleas by club member Vijay Khurana and others seeking a stay on the June 29 show-cause notice for eviction issued to the club’s management by an estate officer of the Land and Development Office (L&DO).
Aggarwal and others, in their petition filed through Saluja, sought quashing of the resumption notification issued by the L&DO on May 22 and the show-cause notice issued by the estate officer on June 29.
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