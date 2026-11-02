ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali In Delhi-NCR: SC Allows Green Crackers On November 7 And 8, Sets Two Time Slots

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers across Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026, during two designated time slots: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. The permission is in accordance with the court's earlier order dated October 15, 2025.

However, the court has prohibited bursting firecrackers within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, and notified silence zones.

The court has also directed authorities to designate these locations, along with educational institutions, as 'No-Cracker Zones'. Authorities must mark these areas appropriately and widely publicise the restrictions to ensure compliance.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.