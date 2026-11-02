Diwali In Delhi-NCR: SC Allows Green Crackers On November 7 And 8, Sets Two Time Slots
The permission comes with specific safeguards to limit the impact of firecracker use on vulnerable people and sensitive public institutions.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST|
Updated : November 2, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers across Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026, during two designated time slots: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. The permission is in accordance with the court's earlier order dated October 15, 2025.
However, the court has prohibited bursting firecrackers within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, and notified silence zones.
The court has also directed authorities to designate these locations, along with educational institutions, as 'No-Cracker Zones'. Authorities must mark these areas appropriately and widely publicise the restrictions to ensure compliance.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.