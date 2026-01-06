ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Failing In Its Duty: SC After Pollution Watchdog Seeks 2-month Adjournment On Toll Plaza Issue

An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution as people visit the India Gate on New Year's Day, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to start considering long-term solutions in a phased manner to curb air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The top court also rapped the CAQM for seeking a 2-month adjournment on the issue of temporary closure or relocation of toll plazas at Delhi borders. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the CAQM will consider the toll plaza issue, uninfluenced by the stand taken by various stakeholders.

The apex court also directed the CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on the major causes of worsening pollution.