CAQM Failing In Its Duty: SC After Pollution Watchdog Seeks 2-month Adjournment On Toll Plaza Issue
The top court also directed CAQM to start considering long-term solutions in a phased manner to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to start considering long-term solutions in a phased manner to curb air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).
The top court also rapped the CAQM for seeking a 2-month adjournment on the issue of temporary closure or relocation of toll plazas at Delhi borders. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the CAQM will consider the toll plaza issue, uninfluenced by the stand taken by various stakeholders.
The apex court also directed the CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on the major causes of worsening pollution.
"Have you been able to identify the causes of pollution? During all these days, a lot of material is coming in the public domain, experts are writing articles, people are having opinions, they keep on sending to us on mail...," the bench said.
"Heavy vehicles are contributing a large part, so the first question is how do we address that... By holding a meeting on January 2 and telling us that we will come after two months, that is not acceptable to us. The CAQM is failing in its duty," the bench added.
