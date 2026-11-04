ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Pleas Challenging Blanket Immunity To CEC, ECs From Prosecution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear pleas of RJD MP Manoj Jha and activist Arun Agrawal challenging the constitutional validity of a law provision granting blanket immunity from prosecution to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in four weeks.

The bench told advocate Fauzia Shakil, appearing for Jha, and advocate Neha Rathi, appearing for Agrawal, that the court is tagging the matter with a petition pending on the similar issue. It listed the matter for hearing on December 18.

Jha, in the plea, said it challenges the constitutional validity of Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which bars every court in the country from entertaining or continuing any civil or criminal proceeding against any person who is or was a CEC or EC, for anything done "or purporting" to be done in the discharge of official duty.

Section 16 of the Act reads as "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no court shall entertain or continue any civil or criminal proceedings against any person who is or was a Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner for any act, thing or word, committed, done or spoken by him when, or in the course of acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty or function".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP said that Section 16 of the Act confers on unelected officials a shield that the Constitution withholds from the President of the republic, from every member of Parliament, and from every judge of this court and of the high courts.

"Parliament, by a late official amendment to an ordinary Bill, has handed the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners a protection wider than all of them: civil and criminal, during office and for life after it, with no carve-out for corruption, mala fides or crime, and with no authority anywhere empowered to lift it," Jha's plea said.

He contended that the fallacy lies in the fact that the head of the republic, i.e. the President, can be prosecuted for a crime the day the term ends, however, a former election commissioner cannot be prosecuted ever.

"A Member of Parliament who takes a bribe to vote can be tried, but an Election Commissioner who takes a bribe while "purporting" to act in office arguably cannot. A sitting judge of this court can be prosecuted with sanction, yet a retired election commissioner cannot be prosecuted with or without it. The Constitution places no functionary above the law; however, Section 16 of the CEC does," the plea said.

Jha added that what Parliament cannot do directly by amending the Constitution, it cannot do indirectly by ordinary legislation and immunity from the ordinary law is, in the constitutional scheme, a matter the Constitution itself decides.