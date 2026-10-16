ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Plea Alleging Rahul Gandhi Pushed Pregnant Journalist During October 12 March

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an application, which alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the apex court on October 12.

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which said it would be heard either on October 26 or October 27. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, said an application has been filed in a pending petition.

“A female journalist was manhandled on the court premises,” Bhatia said. On Thursday, the top court heard a batch of pleas related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi protests, the October 12 march to the apex court and alleged assault on journalists and lawyers.

The top court had directed that no coercive action be taken against a woman journalist, against whom a case has been filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near the Jantar Mantar.

On Thursday, Bhatia urged the bench to also consider the case of the pregnant journalist, who, he said, was allegedly pushed by Rahul Gandhi on the apex court premises during the October 12 march.

“A lady journalist was pushed by Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court precincts. She was three months pregnant and had to be hospitalised," Bhatia argued, adding that the apex court may take cognisance of the matter. The bench had asked Bhatia to file a petition in this regard, saying it would consider the issue.