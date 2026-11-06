SC Agrees To Hear DMK Leader’s Plea Challenging Rejection Of Election Petition
The top court asked the counsel appearing for the respondents, including Sethupathi, to file their counter affidavits within six weeks.
By PTI
Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by DMK leader K R Periyakaruppan challenging the victory of TVK candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathi by one vote in the Tamil Nadu elections held in April.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh admitted the appeal by Periyakaruppan, who has challenged a Madras High Court order that rejected his election petition against Sethupathi's victory.
The top court asked the counsel appearing for the respondents, including Sethupathi, to file their counter affidavits within six weeks. It directed that in the meantime, all relevant records relating to the election shall remain intact.
Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the DMK leader. The High Court on September 28 rejected Periyakaruppan's election petition.
Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes in the Tirupattur Assembly constituency in the elections held on April 23, one more than Periyakaruppan’s tally of 83,374.
The results were announced on May 4. “The High Court has rejected the appellant's election petition at the threshold. It is respectfully submitted that the single judge has committed a grave error by testing the election petition on proof rather than on pleadings, without considering the crucial facts,” the plea filed in the apex court said.
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