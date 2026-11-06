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SC Agrees To Hear DMK Leader’s Plea Challenging Rejection Of Election Petition

Supreme Court ( File/ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by DMK leader K R Periyakaruppan challenging the victory of TVK candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathi by one vote in the Tamil Nadu elections held in April.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh admitted the appeal by Periyakaruppan, who has challenged a Madras High Court order that rejected his election petition against Sethupathi's victory.

The top court asked the counsel appearing for the respondents, including Sethupathi, to file their counter affidavits within six weeks. It directed that in the meantime, all relevant records relating to the election shall remain intact. Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the DMK leader. The High Court on September 28 rejected Periyakaruppan's election petition.