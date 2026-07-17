ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Extend Elections Five Municipal Corporations Within The GBA By December End

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to grant time to hold elections for the five municipal corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area) by the end of December, against the backdrop of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise in Karnataka.

Initially, the apex court directed the state government to complete the polls by June 30, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31, 2026, after extension pleas were moved.

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal contended that this concerns the elections for 5 corporations in Bengaluru. The lawyers involved cited the ongoing SIR in the state as the reason for seeking an extension. A counsel, representing the State Election Commission (SEC), said his client has also filed an application in the matter.

The counsel said the election deadline of August 31, cannot be met solely because of the ongoing SIR. Sibal said the electoral roll will be finalized in November this year. “If we have it in August, the election commission also says that many people will be left out…,” said Sibal. The bench was informed that the SEC has also filed an application stating the same thing.

After hearing submissions, the bench noted the SIR exercise is underway in the state of Karnataka and the process will be completed in November. “It is directed that elections of all 5 corporations, in all circumstances, be held in the month of December, 2026,” said the CJI. Sibal said this has to be done by December 31, 2026.