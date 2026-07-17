SC Agrees To Extend Elections Five Municipal Corporations Within The GBA By December End
Initially, the apex court directed the state government to complete the polls by June 30, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31, 2026
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to grant time to hold elections for the five municipal corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area) by the end of December, against the backdrop of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise in Karnataka.
Initially, the apex court directed the state government to complete the polls by June 30, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31, 2026, after extension pleas were moved.
Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal contended that this concerns the elections for 5 corporations in Bengaluru. The lawyers involved cited the ongoing SIR in the state as the reason for seeking an extension. A counsel, representing the State Election Commission (SEC), said his client has also filed an application in the matter.
The counsel said the election deadline of August 31, cannot be met solely because of the ongoing SIR. Sibal said the electoral roll will be finalized in November this year. “If we have it in August, the election commission also says that many people will be left out…,” said Sibal. The bench was informed that the SEC has also filed an application stating the same thing.
After hearing submissions, the bench noted the SIR exercise is underway in the state of Karnataka and the process will be completed in November. “It is directed that elections of all 5 corporations, in all circumstances, be held in the month of December, 2026,” said the CJI. Sibal said this has to be done by December 31, 2026.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to conduct elections to the five newly formed city corporations in Bengaluru. In the fresh application, the GBA informed the apex court that there is a manpower shortage and severe logistical challenges due to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The plea has been filed through senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli.
Against the backdrop of the Election Commission’s SIR drive underway across Karnataka, the plea stressed that it is practically difficult to simultaneously carry out a separate revision by the State Election Commission and organise municipal elections. The publication of the final electoral rolls under the SIR is scheduled for October 7, 2026.
The GBA has urged the apex court to modify its May 20, 2026 order and extend the deadline for holding the polls to December 31, 2026.
The GBA contended that conducting the State Election Commission’s SIR in parallel with the ECI’s drive, even as preparations continue for elections to 369 wards across five corporations, would be practically unworkable and logistically fraught.
It emphasized that the staff -- including Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisory officers -- are the same personnel required for both the intensive revision and the polls. The term of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired way back in September 2020.
Also Read
SC Green Signals Release Of Animated Film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' Post 'Lord Jagannath Yatra'