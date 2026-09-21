Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea For Occupational Safety For Construction Workers
Prashant Bhushan submitted to the bench that the plea raised the issue of occupational safety for construction workers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea to prescribe occupational safety and health standards for workers involved in building and other construction activities under the 2020 code.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented petitioner 'National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour' (NCCCLCL). The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed through advocate-on-record Abiha Zaidi. The bench considered Bhushan’s submissions and issued notices to the Haryana government and others.
Bhushan submitted to the bench that the plea raised the issue of occupational safety for construction workers.
Bhushan said the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 does not adequately address the issue. The bench was informed that ordinarily, an FIR is registered after any mishap at the construction site, and no mechanism exists to ascertain the compensation to be paid to the workers. Bhushan said the PIL included suggestions that could be incorporated into the court's directions.
"This is not an unoccupied field. You can examine the laws and point out flaws, if any," observed the bench. The bench also suggested that the Department of Town and Country Planning could also be made a party to the PIL. After hearing Bhushan’s submissions, the bench agreed to examine the plea.
The plea also sought an independent, time-bound investigation into the collapse at a construction site in Gurugram's Sidhrawali area on March 9, 2026, and compensation and rehabilitation benefits for the deceased and injured workers. The plea also sought a direction to the "Union of India and all States and Union Territories to establish a uniform national mechanism for recording, compiling and periodically publishing construction fatalities and serious injuries, causes of accidents, inspections, statutory action/prosecutions, compensation and welfare benefits, and other anonymised regulatory information necessary for prevention, monitoring and public accountability."
The plea sought a direction to the Centre to declare standards on occupational safety and health for workplaces relating to building and other construction work under the 2020 code.
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