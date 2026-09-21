ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea For Occupational Safety For Construction Workers

File - Workers carry out construction work on the under-construction Chandmari Flyover, which will connect to the Noonmati–Reserve Bank flyover, at Chandmari in Guwahati ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea to prescribe occupational safety and health standards for workers involved in building and other construction activities under the 2020 code.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented petitioner 'National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour' (NCCCLCL). The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed through advocate-on-record Abiha Zaidi. The bench considered Bhushan’s submissions and issued notices to the Haryana government and others.

Bhushan submitted to the bench that the plea raised the issue of occupational safety for construction workers.

Bhushan said the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 does not adequately address the issue. The bench was informed that ordinarily, an FIR is registered after any mishap at the construction site, and no mechanism exists to ascertain the compensation to be paid to the workers. Bhushan said the PIL included suggestions that could be incorporated into the court's directions.