SC Agrees To Examine Congress Leader's Plea Challenging His Ouster As Sringeri MLA After Vote Recount
Petitioner's advocate submitted that the HC erred in ordering the recount exercise, which ultimately resulted in BJP leader DN Jeevaraj being declared MLA for Sringeri.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea filed by Karnataka Congress leader TD Raje Gowda, seeking relief after a recent vote recount order passed by the Karnataka High Court led to his ouster as the MLA of Sringeri constituency in Karnataka.
Gowda, in his petition, challenged the April 6 order of the Karnataka High Court directing reverification and recounting of postal ballots cast in the 2023 Assembly election.
Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, appearing for Gowda, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and requested to list the matter urgently on May 11.
Kamat submitted that the high court erred in ordering the recount exercise, which ultimately resulted in BJP leader DN Jeevaraj being declared as elected MLA for Sringeri.
The bench said it will consider the request for an expedited hearing. “Usually, we order stay in such matters...we will examine your matter though,” Justice Kant observed.
The dispute originates from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.
However, the high court, acting on an election petition filed by Jeevaraj, directed reverification and recounting of postal ballots on April 6.
The recount exercise, conducted last week and continuing till midnight, dramatically altered the result.
Jeevaraj’s postal ballot tally reduced marginally from 692 to 690 votes and Gowda’s tally fell sharply from 569 to 314 votes, resulting in a net reduction of 255 votes in his favour.
The returning officer declared Jeevaraj elected under Section 66 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It led to the unseating of the sitting Congress MLA almost three years after he entered the assembly.
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