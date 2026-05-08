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SC Agrees To Examine Congress Leader's Plea Challenging His Ouster As Sringeri MLA After Vote Recount

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea filed by Karnataka Congress leader TD Raje Gowda, seeking relief after a recent vote recount order passed by the Karnataka High Court led to his ouster as the MLA of Sringeri constituency in Karnataka.

Gowda, in his petition, challenged the April 6 order of the Karnataka High Court directing reverification and recounting of postal ballots cast in the 2023 Assembly election.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, appearing for Gowda, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and requested to list the matter urgently on May 11.

Kamat submitted that the high court erred in ordering the recount exercise, which ultimately resulted in BJP leader DN Jeevaraj being declared as elected MLA for Sringeri.

The bench said it will consider the request for an expedited hearing. “Usually, we order stay in such matters...we will examine your matter though,” Justice Kant observed.

The dispute originates from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.