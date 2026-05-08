ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Congress Leader's Plea Challenging His Ouster As Sringeri MLA After Vote Recount

Petitioner's advocate submitted that the HC erred in ordering the recount exercise, which ultimately resulted in BJP leader DN Jeevaraj being declared MLA for Sringeri.

SC Agrees To Examine Congress Leader's Plea Challenging His Ouster As Sringeri MLA After Vote Recount
File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea filed by Karnataka Congress leader TD Raje Gowda, seeking relief after a recent vote recount order passed by the Karnataka High Court led to his ouster as the MLA of Sringeri constituency in Karnataka.

Gowda, in his petition, challenged the April 6 order of the Karnataka High Court directing reverification and recounting of postal ballots cast in the 2023 Assembly election.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, appearing for Gowda, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and requested to list the matter urgently on May 11.

Kamat submitted that the high court erred in ordering the recount exercise, which ultimately resulted in BJP leader DN Jeevaraj being declared as elected MLA for Sringeri.

The bench said it will consider the request for an expedited hearing. “Usually, we order stay in such matters...we will examine your matter though,” Justice Kant observed.

The dispute originates from the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, where Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.

However, the high court, acting on an election petition filed by Jeevaraj, directed reverification and recounting of postal ballots on April 6.

The recount exercise, conducted last week and continuing till midnight, dramatically altered the result.

Jeevaraj’s postal ballot tally reduced marginally from 692 to 690 votes and Gowda’s tally fell sharply from 569 to 314 votes, resulting in a net reduction of 255 votes in his favour.

The returning officer declared Jeevaraj elected under Section 66 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It led to the unseating of the sitting Congress MLA almost three years after he entered the assembly.

Also Read:

  1. ‘No Witnesses Examined In The Trial For Around Two Months’, SC Disappointed In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case
  2. 'Troubling How Religious Practices Are Challenged,' Says SC Judge During Sabarimala Hearing

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
KARNATAKA NEWS
CONGRESS MLA RAJE GOWDA
SRINGERI MLA
PLEA IN SUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.