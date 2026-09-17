ETV Bharat / bharat

'Give Comfort, Don't Spring A Surprise': Supreme Court Again Tells CBSE To Consider Implementing 3-Language Policy For Class 6 From Next Year

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stressed the need to spare students from sudden shocks and ensure they have some degree of comfort, as it asked CBSE to consider implementing its policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 6 students from the next academic session starting in 2027.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Justice Bagchi said, just to comfort the children, the CBSE should consider deferring the implementation of the three-language policy from the next academic year.

"Just give them reprieve this year. Just because you have taken a decision to include, it has to be included..." observed the bench, adding, "Give students some breathing space." Bhati said Class 6 students will face the board class after four years.

Sensing that the bench was not keen to entertain her contention, Bhati said that the CBSE would consider the suggestion and come back with a fresh note on the issue.

"We are not standing in the way, subject to the final hearing on more contentious issues --whether ABC will be an indigenous language or a foreign language. So far as the logistics of a child and family… when the notification comes (the child) was already in sixth," observed the bench, adding that instead of springing a surprise, it can start from January 2027.

Justice Bagchi told Bhati, "Please reconsider for this year… limited area, which is not on the point of law. On a point of comfort. What are the other issues of legality we will consider in due course. You could start for people who come into class 6 from January 1, 2027. It is only four months."