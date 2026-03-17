ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Adoptive Mothers Entitled To Maternity Leave Regardless Of Child's Age

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that adoptive mothers are entitled to maternity leave regardless of the children's age, and an adopted child is not different from a natural child. The apex court said that Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code, 2020, which allows maternity benefit to an adoptive mother only if the adopted child is less than 3 months of age, is unconstitutional.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan.

The bench said an adoptive mother should be entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave, irrespective of the adopted child's age. The bench said an adopted child is not different from a natural child.

The bench said a woman who legally adopts a child, or a commissioning mother, shall be entitled to maternity benefit for 12 weeks from the date the child is handed over to the adopting mother or the commissioning mother, as the case may be.