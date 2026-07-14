ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Adjourns Dara Singh Plea To August 19

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a writ petition filed by Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence in the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on August 19, 2026.

A Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi deferred the hearing after the Odisha government sought a short adjournment. Appearing for the state, counsel informed the court that the committee constituted to examine the matter had sought relevant records, which were yet to be received, preventing it from taking a final decision.

Accepting the state’s request, the bench observed that it would be appropriate to adjourn the proceedings. However, the court expressed the expectation that the committee would make a decision before the next date of hearing and accordingly listed the matter for August 19.

The petition was filed by Rabindra Kumar Pal, alias Dara Singh. During the hearing, senior law officers and counsel appeared for both the petitioner and the Odisha government, including Advocate General Pitambar Acharya. The proceedings also dealt with applications relating to intervention, discharge of an advocate-on-record and permission to appear and argue in person.