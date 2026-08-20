Supreme Court Acquits Two Gujarat Govt Employees In Rs 20 Bribery Case After 30-Year Legal Battle
The Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the foundational requirement of proving a demand for the alleged bribe.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Three decades after a Rs 20 bribe allegation first set the wheels of justice in motion, the Supreme Court has finally drawn the curtain on a corruption case from Gujarat, acquitting two government employees in a case that had lingered since 1996.
On Wednesday, a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar set aside the conviction of a Talati-cum-Mantri (a village-level revenue official) and a peon working under him.
"Mere possession of a currency note of Rs 20 with A2 (peon) by itself would not be sufficient to uphold the conviction of A1 (Talati-cum-Mantri) and A2 for the offence punishable under Sections 7, 12 and 13(1)(d) of the Act of 1988. The defence raised by A2 that the festival of Eid was on the next day and, hence, the complainant gave Rs 20 to him after receiving the Income Certificate is also probable," noted the bench in its judgment.
The bench observed that mere recovery of Rs 20 from the peon could not sustain their conviction since the foundational requirement of proving a demand had not been met.
"Having found that the charge of demand of bribe amount has not been proved against A1 coupled with the fact that both the Courts have recorded a finding that A2 made no demand, the case of the prosecution must fail," said the bench.
The bench noted another relevant aspect that cannot be ignored: the complainant gave Rs 20 to A2 after receiving the Income Certificate from A1. It said this is another relevant factor that requires consideration, since the income certificate for which it was alleged that the bribe was demanded had already been prepared and handed over to the complainant.
"When this circumstance is considered in the totality of the prosecution material on record, it again raises a doubt as the Income Certificate was duly prepared and handed over to the complainant by A1, after which he gave the amount of Rs 20 to A2," said the bench.
"Reference in this regard can be made to the decision in State of Lokayuktha Police, Davanagere (supra) wherein it was held that ipso facto, it cannot be assumed that such payment was pursuant to a demand made," added the bench.
A student approached the Bechri Gram panchayat office in February 1996 for an income certificate which was required to avail certain educational concessions.
The prosecution claimed that Talati-cum-Mantri demanded Rs 120 for issuing the certificate, Rs 100 for himself and Rs 20 for the peon. The student approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which laid a trap. The trial court convicted both employees in 1999 under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and in 2015, the Gujarat High Court upheld their conviction.
"The judgment of the trial court…dated 30.11.1999, as affirmed by the High Court in its common judgment dated 22.01.2015…is set aside. The appellants are acquitted of the charge of having committed an offence punishable under Sections 7, 12 and 13(1)(d) of the Act of 1988. The appellants are presently enlarged on bail. Their bail bonds shall stand cancelled. The Criminal Appeals are, accordingly, allowed," said the apex court.
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