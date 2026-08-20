ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Acquits Two Gujarat Govt Employees In Rs 20 Bribery Case After 30-Year Legal Battle

New Delhi: Three decades after a Rs 20 bribe allegation first set the wheels of justice in motion, the Supreme Court has finally drawn the curtain on a corruption case from Gujarat, acquitting two government employees in a case that had lingered since 1996.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar set aside the conviction of a Talati-cum-Mantri (a village-level revenue official) and a peon working under him.

"Mere possession of a currency note of Rs 20 with A2 (peon) by itself would not be sufficient to uphold the conviction of A1 (Talati-cum-Mantri) and A2 for the offence punishable under Sections 7, 12 and 13(1)(d) of the Act of 1988. The defence raised by A2 that the festival of Eid was on the next day and, hence, the complainant gave Rs 20 to him after receiving the Income Certificate is also probable," noted the bench in its judgment.

The bench observed that mere recovery of Rs 20 from the peon could not sustain their conviction since the foundational requirement of proving a demand had not been met.

"Having found that the charge of demand of bribe amount has not been proved against A1 coupled with the fact that both the Courts have recorded a finding that A2 made no demand, the case of the prosecution must fail," said the bench.

The bench noted another relevant aspect that cannot be ignored: the complainant gave Rs 20 to A2 after receiving the Income Certificate from A1. It said this is another relevant factor that requires consideration, since the income certificate for which it was alleged that the bribe was demanded had already been prepared and handed over to the complainant.