ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Acquits Man After 22 Years, Slams Justice System for Erasing Liberty

New Delhi: In a scathing indictment of systemic failures, the Supreme Court acquitted a man who had spent 22 years in prison for murder, holding that his conviction rested on “highly improbable” eyewitness testimony and a flawed investigation. The apex court also lamented that access to justice continues to elude the marginalised, with delay and indifference erasing decades of liberty.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran delivered the judgment on August 4. “We are deeply dismayed, and equally perturbed by the order which rejected an application seeking condonation of delay of 3157 days and as a consequence dismissed the ‘Jail Memo of Appeal’ against the order of conviction under Section 302, with sentence imposed of life imprisonment where the convict had, at the time of the impugned order suffered incarceration of 12 years and now a further period of 10 years; a total of 22 years”, said Justice Chandran, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

He said access to justice still eludes the marginalised sections of our society, especially those convicted and imprisoned from amongst them.

The bench observed that when the three pillars of democracy strive to deliver legal aid to every citizen—especially the poor and deprived—constitutional courts must introspect and adopt a more sensitive approach.

The bench observed that delay in filing appeals against convictions cannot be allowed to rob a person of the most fundamental right: liberty. It added that what is required is not just a liberal view, but a proactive one—condoning delay, however long, when a convict seeks justice through appeal. The bench said the present case starkly illustrates the concerns that arise when such sensitivity is absent.

The bench observed that three lives were snuffed out, having been bludgeoned to death; a person was taken into custody on mere suspicion from whom a confession, though not admissible, was extracted employing third-degree methods.