ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court's 9-Judge Bench To Hear Sabarimala Reference Issues From April 7

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that a nine-judge bench will commence final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench said the nine-judge bench will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that he supported the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala.

The bench said the parties supporting the review will argue from April 7 to April 9, and the parties opposing the review will argue from April 14 to April 16, and the rejoinder submissions will be from April 21-22. The bench said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22, and asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.

The bench-appointed lawyer Krishna Kumar Singh is the nodal counsel for parties supporting the review of the Sabarimala verdict.