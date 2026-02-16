Supreme Court's 9-Judge Bench To Hear Sabarimala Reference Issues From April 7
The apex court will hear the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 16, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that a nine-judge bench will commence final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench said the nine-judge bench will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions on April 7.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that he supported the pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups in the sacred hill-top shrine in Kerala.
The bench said the parties supporting the review will argue from April 7 to April 9, and the parties opposing the review will argue from April 14 to April 16, and the rejoinder submissions will be from April 21-22. The bench said that the hearing is likely to conclude on April 22, and asked the parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.
The bench-appointed lawyer Krishna Kumar Singh is the nodal counsel for parties supporting the review of the Sabarimala verdict.
It also appointed Shashwati Pari as the nodal counsel for those opposing the review of the verdict. "We also deem it appropriate that senior advocate K Parameshwar along with Shivam Singh are appointed as the amicus. Singh shall submit the stand taken by all parties before this court," the CJI said.
"The nine-judge bench will begin hearing the Sabarimala review case on April 7, 2026 at 10:30 am. The review petitioners or the party supporting them shall be heard from April 7 to April 9. The ones opposing the review shall be heard on April 14 to April 16. The rejoinder submissions, if any, will be heard on April 21, 2026 followed by the final and concluding submissions by the learned amicus… which is expected to be over by April 22," said the bench, in its order.
The bench asked the lawyer for the parties to adhere to the time schedule.
Background
In February 2020, the apex court's nine-judge bench held that the reference was maintainable and questions of law could be referred to a larger bench in review.
The apex court had framed seven issues for consideration:
- What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution?
- What is the inter-play between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and rights of religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution?
- Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution apart from public order, morality and health?
- What is the scope and extent of the word 'morality' under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality?
- What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution?
- What is the meaning of expression "Sections of Hindus" occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution?
- Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL?
Also Read