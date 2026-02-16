ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court's 9-Judge Bench To Begin Hearing On Definition Of Word 'Industry' From March 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that a nine-judge constitution bench will begin hearing on the contentious issue in connection with the definition of the word 'industry' under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, from March 17.

After the matter came up today before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, the bench formulated questions for consideration.

It has asked concerned parties to update their written submissions or submit additional fresh written submissions on or before February 28, 2026. The bench made it clear that the matter will be heard on March 17 and 18.

The CJI-led bench observed that the following broad issues emerge: whether the tests laid down in the Justice Krishna Iyer in Bangalore Water Supply case would determine if any undertaking or enterprise falls within the definition of 'industry' lay down the correct law, and whether the ID (Amendment) 1982, which seemingly did not come into force, and the Industrial Relations Code 2020 have any legal impact on the interpretation given.