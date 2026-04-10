ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Consider Plea Against EC's Decision To Freeze Electoral Rolls In Bengal On April 13

Nadia: People wait to submit petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia, West Bengal, Thursday, April 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine on April 13 a fresh plea along with pending ones challenging the freezing of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the upcoming assembly poll in West Bengal. The poll panel froze and finalised the electoral rolls on April 9 for the seats, which are going to polls in the first stage.

The matter was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The lawyer requested the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, to take up the plea against freezing on an urgent basis.

The lawyer submitted before the bench that many appeals challenging the deletions from the electoral rolls are still pending. The lawyer stressed that the poll panel had frozen the rolls on April 9. The bench said it will consider the petition on April 13.