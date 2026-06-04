ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Supply Of Drugs Is No Less Than A War Against Country’: SC Cancels Bail In Heroin Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that national sovereignty must prevail over personal liberty when the nation is under attack, while setting aside bail granted to an accused in a heroin trafficking case. The apex court observed that the supply of drugs is no less than a war against the country, striking at both the economy and the health of its people.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh, in a judgment delivered on June 2, said, "Should there be any conflict between the sovereignty of country and personal liberty, undoubtedly, the former shall prevail, particularly, when a war is waged against the nation, be it in the form of supply of drugs, which vitally affects the national economy and health of the people."

The bench said while this court has recognised on several occasions that prolonged incarceration warrants the grant of bail in view of Article 21 of the Constitution. “We have noticed that the application thereof is not uniform," it observed.

“Moreover, there is no doubt that what constitutes prolonged incarceration for the purposes of bail has not been expounded by this court or the law of the land," said the bench.

The bench said while judicial discretion is an important facet of justice dispensation, this court cannot overlook the fact that similarly situated persons in custody may receive different outcomes, dependent on the approach adopted by the respective bench.

"The respondent has only undergone 1 year 7 months, and if found guilty, a maximum sentence of twenty years may be imposed upon him. Therefore, it cannot be said that he has suffered incarceration for a long period, warranting interference in view of Article 21 of the Constitution," said the bench, while setting aside bail granted to one Balraj Singh.