‘Supply Of Drugs Is No Less Than A War Against Country’: SC Cancels Bail In Heroin Case
The top court allowed an appeal filed by the Punjab government against the high court's October 15, 2025, order releasing Balraj Singh on bail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that national sovereignty must prevail over personal liberty when the nation is under attack, while setting aside bail granted to an accused in a heroin trafficking case. The apex court observed that the supply of drugs is no less than a war against the country, striking at both the economy and the health of its people.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh, in a judgment delivered on June 2, said, "Should there be any conflict between the sovereignty of country and personal liberty, undoubtedly, the former shall prevail, particularly, when a war is waged against the nation, be it in the form of supply of drugs, which vitally affects the national economy and health of the people."
The bench said while this court has recognised on several occasions that prolonged incarceration warrants the grant of bail in view of Article 21 of the Constitution. “We have noticed that the application thereof is not uniform," it observed.
“Moreover, there is no doubt that what constitutes prolonged incarceration for the purposes of bail has not been expounded by this court or the law of the land," said the bench.
The bench said while judicial discretion is an important facet of justice dispensation, this court cannot overlook the fact that similarly situated persons in custody may receive different outcomes, dependent on the approach adopted by the respective bench.
"The respondent has only undergone 1 year 7 months, and if found guilty, a maximum sentence of twenty years may be imposed upon him. Therefore, it cannot be said that he has suffered incarceration for a long period, warranting interference in view of Article 21 of the Constitution," said the bench, while setting aside bail granted to one Balraj Singh.
The bench noted that it is not in dispute that the case at hand involves a commercial quantity and added that in such a scenario, consideration and reference to the twin conditions enumerated under Section 37 of the NDPS Act was mandatory.
"Upon a bare perusal of the impugned order, it is evident that there has been no consideration at all by the High Court on the twin conditions. In such a scenario, the impugned order cannot be sustained in the eyes of law," said the bench.
Under Section 37, granting bail requires the court to be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing the accused is not guilty and is unlikely to commit any offence while on bail.
"Upon consideration of the case of the respondent against the twin conditions laid down in Section 37, we are of the view that no case for bail is made out. There are antecedents involving commission of offences of the very same nature under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act; therefore, it cannot be said that he is not likely to commit such an offence while on bail," added the bench.
The bench allowed an appeal filed by the Punjab government against the high court's October 15, 2025 order releasing Balraj Singh alias Billa on bail. The accused was booked under Sections 21(c), 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act after police allegedly recovered 1.465 kilograms of heroin from two persons travelling in a Mahindra XUV 300 near village Veeram in Punjab in January 2024.
Read More