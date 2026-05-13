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'I Was Waving But No One Saw': Rajinikanth Recalls First Visit To Art of Living Ashram, Says It 'Crushed My Ego'

Veteran actor Rajinikanth during an event ( File/ANI )

Hyderabad: It is perhaps one of the rarest and unexpected things to happen to superstar Rajinikanth, whose arrival usually draws massive crowds and frenzied fans, that he once found himself completely unnoticed during a visit to the Art of Living Foundation ashram in Bengaluru. Recalling the experience, the veteran actor said it "crushed his ego" and changed his understanding of fame and spirituality. Speaking during an event celebrating 45 years of the Art of Living (AOL) and the 70th birthday of its founder and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the superstar shared how the experience became a lesson in humility for him. Rajinikanth said he was mesmerised by the atmosphere at the ashram when he first visited it years ago. "Full greenery, lake, and people, all of them smiling and happy. There was an elephant, horses, hundreds of cows... One of the horses' names was Rajini," he said, drawing laughter from the audience. The actor said he had initially planned to stay at the ashram for only two days, but eventually remained there for 15 days.