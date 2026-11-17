ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Asaram's Appeal Against Conviction In Rajasthan Rape Case After Winter Break

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said self-styled godman Asaram's plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court order upholding his conviction and life sentence in the Jodhpur rape case will be heard after the winter break.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran noted that Asaram surrendered before the authorities on expiry of his parole on October 26 in the case. "We will hear the matter immediately after the winter break," the bench observed.

It also noted that Asaram’s appeal against his conviction and sentence in the 2013 rape case lodged in Gandhinagar was still pending in the Gujarat High Court. The top court will reopen after the winter break on January 4.

On October 14, the top court refused to entertain the plea of Asaram challenging the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to grant him bail in the case to visit his ailing wife. Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in separate rape cases lodged in Jodhpur and Gandhinagar.

The top court had earlier directed the registry to call for the case records from the trial court in Rajasthan, both digital and physical, and one set shall be furnished to the petitioner and the State as well as the victim.

In the Gujarat case, a Gandhinagar court had convicted Asaram and sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2023 for repeatedly raping a disciple in his Ahmedabad-based ashram between 2001 and 2006. The FIR in this case was filed in 2013, and the appeal against the conviction and sentence was pending before the Gujarat High Court.