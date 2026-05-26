'Brutality Of Incident Shocks Judicial Conscience': SC Upholds Convictions In Murder Of Five In 1983
The apex court delivered its verdict on the appeals filed by the convicts challenging an August 2017 judgment of the Patna High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the brutality of the mass violence "shocks the judicial conscience" while upholding several convictions in a 1983 murder case involving five people in Bihar.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh.
The appeals arose out of the common final judgment and order dated August 3, 2017, passed by the High Court of Judicature at Patna in government appeal and criminal appeal, whereby the high court affirmed the conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court against the appellants in connection with a gruesome incident of mass violence that took place on 29.03.1983 in village Jamalpur Kodai, P.S. Gaighat, district Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
The high court had upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded by the trial court to these convicts.
"The brutality of the incident, in which five persons belonging to the same family lost their lives and several others including women and children sustained serious injuries, shocks the judicial conscience. The courts below have rightly observed that the case leaves no room for misplaced sympathy or leniency", said the top court.
The bench said it is satisfied that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the offences charged against the appellants.
"The concurrent findings recorded by the Trial Court and affirmed by the High Court are based upon proper appreciation of evidence and do not suffer from any perversity warranting interference under Article 136 of the Constitution of India," it said.
The bench said the contention that some of the appellants were mere spectators deserves outright rejection. "The evidence-on-record clearly establishes active participation by the accused persons in different stages of the occurrence, including surrounding the house, setting it on fire, chasing the victims and assaulting them with lethal weapons," it added.
"The findings recorded by the High Court clearly establish that the accused persons constituted an unlawful assembly, were armed with deadly weapons and acted in furtherance of their common object of setting the house ablaze and causing death of members of the family of Chandra Shekhar Choudhary," it observed.
The bench said once the common object of the unlawful assembly stands established, every member thereof becomes vicariously liable for acts committed in prosecution of such common object.
"The liability contemplated under Section 149 IPC squarely stands attracted in the facts of the present case," it said. The apex court delivered its verdict on the appeals filed by the convicts challenging an August 2017 judgment of the Patna High Court.
The bench noted that the high court has meticulously summarised the role of each accused person and identified those who ignited the straw, those who set the house on fire, those who chased the fleeing victims and those who inflicted fatal blows upon the deceased persons.
The top court noted that the incident took place in March 1983 in a village in Muzaffarpur district, where a mob of at least 58 persons set the house of Chandra Shekhar Choudhary ablaze, followed by the brutal killing of five persons and wounding of several others. It was the day of Holi when the mob armed with deadly weapons surrounded Choudhary's house.
The apex court noted that during the pendency of appeals before the high court, several appellants expired and the appeals stood abated against them. "The surviving accused persons, except those who have been granted the benefit of juvenility by this court or courts below, are directed to surrender forthwith before the trial court concerned and serve the remaining part of their sentence," it said.
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