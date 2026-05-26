ETV Bharat / bharat

'Brutality Of Incident Shocks Judicial Conscience': SC Upholds Convictions In Murder Of Five In 1983

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the brutality of the mass violence "shocks the judicial conscience" while upholding several convictions in a 1983 murder case involving five people in Bihar.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh.

The appeals arose out of the common final judgment and order dated August 3, 2017, passed by the High Court of Judicature at Patna in government appeal and criminal appeal, whereby the high court affirmed the conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court against the appellants in connection with a gruesome incident of mass violence that took place on 29.03.1983 in village Jamalpur Kodai, P.S. Gaighat, district Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The high court had upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded by the trial court to these convicts.

"The brutality of the incident, in which five persons belonging to the same family lost their lives and several others including women and children sustained serious injuries, shocks the judicial conscience. The courts below have rightly observed that the case leaves no room for misplaced sympathy or leniency", said the top court.

The bench said it is satisfied that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the offences charged against the appellants.

"The concurrent findings recorded by the Trial Court and affirmed by the High Court are based upon proper appreciation of evidence and do not suffer from any perversity warranting interference under Article 136 of the Constitution of India," it said.