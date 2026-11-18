ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea Against Animal Killing During Religious Ceremonies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the killing of animals during religious ceremonies, including animal sacrifice in temples. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, R Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the plea after hearing the petitioner's arguments.

The petition filed by advocate Shruti Bisht sought directions to amend provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which exempts the killing of animals as part of religious rituals/ practices.

The bench also refused to allow any intervention in the plea and said that they can file separate petitions. The plea sought directions to authorities to prevent animals from being killed during religious ceremonies.

The top court had earlier sought a response from the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry. The petitioner had argued that the practice of animal sacrifice, despite having declined initially, was continuing in several parts of India.

It referred to practices in the Himalayan region, northeastern India, parts of Odisha and West Bengal, Maharashtra and southern India and contended that the killing of animals in the name of religion violated their right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.