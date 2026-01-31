ETV Bharat / bharat

Sunetra Pawar Set To Become Maharashtra's First Woman Deputy CM, Swearing-In Likely Today

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, three days after her husband and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash in Baramati.

Accompanied by son Parth, 62-year-old Sunetra reached Devgiri, the official residence of her late husband in south Mumbai, in the wee hours today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sources said Sunetra will be elected as leader of the legislature wing of the at a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, and is all set to take oath as Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM.

While there has been a buzz that NCP and the faction headed by party founder Sharad Pawar would merge following Ajit Pawar's death in the air crash on Wednesday, sources in NCP (SP) and Sharad Pawar's family said they were not privy to her (Sunetra's) decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

"The NCP (SP) leadership and Sharad Pawar's family members were completely in the dark about her plans," PTI reported quoting a source.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Bharatiya Janata Party, which heads the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, would support any decision taken by the family and party of late Ajit Pawar. "The NCP will take whatever decision it has to take for the post of deputy chief minister, and we will support the decision. We are standing behind the family of Ajit Dada and the NCP," the CM told reporters in Nagpur on Friday.