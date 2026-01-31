ETV Bharat / bharat

Sunetra Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra's First Woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar arrives at the Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Sunetra Ajit Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, was sworn in as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister in a historic ceremony on Saturday. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sunetra in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP leaders and her immediate family members. At the start of the ceremony, there were chants of 'Ajit Pawar Amar Rahe'. The development comes in the shadow of a tragic plane crash that killed her husband but marks a significant milestone for Maharashtra, which, despite its progressive reputation, had never before had a woman serve as its head or deputy. NCP leader Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during his last rites, held with full state honours at Vidya Prathishtan ground, at Baramati in Pune district, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) cleared the way for Sunetra to become Deputy Chief Minister by choosing her as the leader of its legislative wing in a core committee meeting held in Mumbai today. Her unanimous election to the coveted post also added a significant achievement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed the Mahayuti alliance with the NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in July 2023. This development has also caused major disruptions in the 15-year-old NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra. More about Sunetra Ajit Pawar