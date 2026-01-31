Sunetra Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra's First Woman Deputy CM
Sunetra Pawar's unanimous election to the coveted post also added a significant achievement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed the Mahayuti alliance.
Mumbai: Sunetra Ajit Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, was sworn in as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister in a historic ceremony on Saturday.
Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sunetra in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP leaders and her immediate family members.
At the start of the ceremony, there were chants of 'Ajit Pawar Amar Rahe'. The development comes in the shadow of a tragic plane crash that killed her husband but marks a significant milestone for Maharashtra, which, despite its progressive reputation, had never before had a woman serve as its head or deputy.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) cleared the way for Sunetra to become Deputy Chief Minister by choosing her as the leader of its legislative wing in a core committee meeting held in Mumbai today.
Her unanimous election to the coveted post also added a significant achievement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed the Mahayuti alliance with the NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in July 2023. This development has also caused major disruptions in the 15-year-old NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra.
More about Sunetra Ajit Pawar
Rajya Sabha member Sunetra comes from a political family. Her brother, Padmasinh Patil, is a veteran leader of Maharashtra who served as an MLA as well as a minister.
Born on October 18, 1963, in Dharashiv district (formerly in Osmanabad), Sunetra went on to graduate in Commerce from Aurangabad. In 1985, she married Ajit and began participating in various social and political activities in his hometown, Baramati.
Sunetra was seen by Ajit’s side in rallies and even campaigned for him in many elections. After the NCP split in July 2023, she contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the breakaway faction’s ticket from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which witnessed a famous Pawar versus Pawar battle. She was defeated by Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, who became MP from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.
However, Sunetra went on to become a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha in 2025. Besides being an active political leader, Sunetra has been a trustee on the board of the Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar, as per the details on her website. She has also been a member of the Senate at the Savitribai Phule Pune University since 2017 and has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress in India.
In 2010, Sunetra founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities.
"Under her leadership, EFOI pioneered the concept of the eco-village model in India, an innovative approach aimed at integrating ecological practices into rural development. The initiative has significantly contributed to transforming rural landscapes and promoting self-reliant, environmentally responsible villages," reads the website.
Sunetra has also worked on several environmental initiatives and "led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.” She was honoured with the prestigious Green Warrior Award.
"She will go on to do well. Her personality is like Sharad Pawar Saheb's. She doesn't talk too much. In fact, you will not know what is going on in her mind, looking at her expressions," a source close to the family said.
