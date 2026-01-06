ETV Bharat / bharat

Summons Allowed Through WhatsApp And Email In Cheque Bounce Cases, Orders Uttarakhand HC

Dehradun: The state can now issue a summons in a cheque bounce case via email and WhatsApp, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered.

The court, according to a circular issued by Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta, has directed that in cheque bounce cases, summons will no longer be sent only through traditional modes.

Under the Uttarakhand Electronic Process Rules, 2025, summons can now also be served through email, mobile phones, and messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

At the time of filing the complaint, the complainant will be required to provide the accused individual's email and WhatsApp details, along with a mandatory affidavit certifying the authenticity of the information. A synopsis in a prescribed format must be attached to every complaint, which will be entered into the computer system by the court staff.