ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Chemically Ripened Mangoes Pose Major Health Risks, Say Experts

Health experts warn that chemically ripened mangoes can cause serious digestive and neurological issues. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Summer has arrived, bringing with it the much-anticipated mango season. Eating ripe mangoes is one of the best things about this time of year, their sweet, juicy flavour can cool you down and lift your mood. Additionally, mangoes are packed with vitamins and fibre. However, eating chemically ripened mangoes can pose serious health risks.

Days after 200 kg of chemically ripened mangoes were seized in Hyderabad in Telangana, prominent health experts on Monday cautioned that consumption of such fruit may lead to serious health issues, including oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea or vomiting.

Health Risks Linked To Improper Ripening

"Excessive use of ethylene (above 100 ppm) or improper use of sachets may be associated with symptoms like dizziness, headache, skin irritation and vomiting, particularly in occupational or high-exposure settings. Although ethylene itself is not highly toxic, deviation from recommended practices indicates inadequate control of the ripening process," former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, told ETV Bharat.

He said that exceeding the recommended dosage can result in unintended overexposure of fruit to ethylene-releasing agents, increasing the possibility of residual chemical contamination on the mango surface.

"Consumption of such improperly ripened fruit may lead to oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea, or vomiting. Thus, while ethylene is generally safe within prescribed limits, inappropriate dosing and poor application practices can adversely affect the overall safety of the ripening process," he added.

Hyderabad Seizure Raises Red Flags

Hyderabad Police last week seized around 200 kg of artificially ripened mangoes along with 25 loose sachets of "Diamond Ripe – Ethylene Ripener," which were being used to ripen mangoes quickly before selling them in the market. Food safety rules allow only five sachets of ethylene ripener for every 20 kg of mangoes. However, the accused was allegedly using 6 sachets per 20 kg tray, exceeding the limit set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Dr Kole said, "Artificial ripening of mangoes using ethylene-releasing products like 'Diamond Ripe' is intended to replicate the natural ripening process and is considered safe when used within prescribed limits. However, in the Hyderabad case, the trader was found to be using six sachets per 20 kg tray, exceeding the recommended limit of five sachets. This overuse raises important food safety concerns, as it reflects improper handling and lack of adherence to regulatory standards."

He added that exceeding the recommended dosage can increase the likelihood of residual chemical presence on the mango surface.

"Consumption of such fruit may result in symptoms like oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea, or vomiting. While ethylene itself is not highly toxic, improper dosing and poor application practices can alter the safety profile of the ripening process," Kole added.

Concerns Over Use Of Banned Chemicals

This violation also raises the possibility of broader unsafe practices within the supply chain. In similar cases, there is often concurrent or prior use of banned agents, such as calcium carbide, which releases acetylene gas containing harmful impurities, like arsenic and phosphorus.

Such exposure can lead to neurological symptoms, mucosal irritation, and potential long-term health risks, making regulatory non-compliance a serious public health concern.

Doctors Warn Of Digestive And Neurological Issues

Dr Ramesh Meena, Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, told ETV Bharat that artificially ripened mangoes not only reduce nutritional quality, including lower levels of vitamin C and antioxidants, but also increase the likelihood of digestive complaints like bloating and indigestion.

Dr Meena added that consumption of chemically ripened mangoes can lead to gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea. According to him, underweight individuals and children may also face neurological issues, including epilepsy-like symptoms, due to the consumption of such adulterated mangoes.

"Availability of such chemically ripened mangoes needs proper enforcement, better vendor education, and increased public awareness to minimise health risks associated with improperly ripened fruits," Dr Meena said.

"As calcium carbide is easily available, it is often used to ripen mangoes. Instead, vendors should use ethylene gas within prescribed limits," he added.

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