Explained: Chemically Ripened Mangoes Pose Major Health Risks, Say Experts
Health experts warn that consuming chemically ripened mangoes can cause digestive and neurological problems, prompting FSSAI to intensify inspections, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Summer has arrived, bringing with it the much-anticipated mango season. Eating ripe mangoes is one of the best things about this time of year, their sweet, juicy flavour can cool you down and lift your mood. Additionally, mangoes are packed with vitamins and fibre. However, eating chemically ripened mangoes can pose serious health risks.
Days after 200 kg of chemically ripened mangoes were seized in Hyderabad in Telangana, prominent health experts on Monday cautioned that consumption of such fruit may lead to serious health issues, including oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea or vomiting.
Health Risks Linked To Improper Ripening
"Excessive use of ethylene (above 100 ppm) or improper use of sachets may be associated with symptoms like dizziness, headache, skin irritation and vomiting, particularly in occupational or high-exposure settings. Although ethylene itself is not highly toxic, deviation from recommended practices indicates inadequate control of the ripening process," former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, told ETV Bharat.
He said that exceeding the recommended dosage can result in unintended overexposure of fruit to ethylene-releasing agents, increasing the possibility of residual chemical contamination on the mango surface.
"Consumption of such improperly ripened fruit may lead to oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea, or vomiting. Thus, while ethylene is generally safe within prescribed limits, inappropriate dosing and poor application practices can adversely affect the overall safety of the ripening process," he added.
Hyderabad Seizure Raises Red Flags
Hyderabad Police last week seized around 200 kg of artificially ripened mangoes along with 25 loose sachets of "Diamond Ripe – Ethylene Ripener," which were being used to ripen mangoes quickly before selling them in the market. Food safety rules allow only five sachets of ethylene ripener for every 20 kg of mangoes. However, the accused was allegedly using 6 sachets per 20 kg tray, exceeding the limit set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Dr Kole said, "Artificial ripening of mangoes using ethylene-releasing products like 'Diamond Ripe' is intended to replicate the natural ripening process and is considered safe when used within prescribed limits. However, in the Hyderabad case, the trader was found to be using six sachets per 20 kg tray, exceeding the recommended limit of five sachets. This overuse raises important food safety concerns, as it reflects improper handling and lack of adherence to regulatory standards."
He added that exceeding the recommended dosage can increase the likelihood of residual chemical presence on the mango surface.
"Consumption of such fruit may result in symptoms like oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea, or vomiting. While ethylene itself is not highly toxic, improper dosing and poor application practices can alter the safety profile of the ripening process," Kole added.
Concerns Over Use Of Banned Chemicals
This violation also raises the possibility of broader unsafe practices within the supply chain. In similar cases, there is often concurrent or prior use of banned agents, such as calcium carbide, which releases acetylene gas containing harmful impurities, like arsenic and phosphorus.
Such exposure can lead to neurological symptoms, mucosal irritation, and potential long-term health risks, making regulatory non-compliance a serious public health concern.
Doctors Warn Of Digestive And Neurological Issues
Dr Ramesh Meena, Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, told ETV Bharat that artificially ripened mangoes not only reduce nutritional quality, including lower levels of vitamin C and antioxidants, but also increase the likelihood of digestive complaints like bloating and indigestion.
Dr Meena added that consumption of chemically ripened mangoes can lead to gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea. According to him, underweight individuals and children may also face neurological issues, including epilepsy-like symptoms, due to the consumption of such adulterated mangoes.
"Availability of such chemically ripened mangoes needs proper enforcement, better vendor education, and increased public awareness to minimise health risks associated with improperly ripened fruits," Dr Meena said.
"As calcium carbide is easily available, it is often used to ripen mangoes. Instead, vendors should use ethylene gas within prescribed limits," he added.
FSSAI Gears Up For Crackdown
A senior official from FSSAI told ETV Bharat that the food safety regulator will soon issue a circular to all Commissioners of Food Safety in states and Union Territories, as well as regional directors, to monitor the sale of fresh fruits for the use of unauthorised or prohibited artificial ripening agents.
Authorities have been asked to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets and mandis. "Special enforcement drives may also be undertaken to curb the illegal use of calcium carbide or other non-permitted ripening agents," the official said.
"We conduct surprise inspections of Food Business Operators (FBOs), as they may resort to using unauthorised or prohibited chemical agents such as calcium carbide or acetylene gas for artificial ripening, an illegal and unsafe practice. In the coming months, we will continue such inspections," the official added.
Calcium Carbide Still In Use Despite Ban
A previous FSSAI circular noted that some traders continue to use calcium carbide, commonly referred to as "masala", due to its low cost and ease of use. However, its use is prohibited under Regulation 2.3.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.
The FSSAI has warned that calcium carbide can cause serious health hazards, including mouth ulcers, gastric irritation and even cancer due to its carcinogenic properties.
Global Practice: Ethylene As A Safer Alternative
Ethylene is widely used to ripen mangoes in countries like India, the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Brazil and Peru. It is a natural plant hormone responsible for fruit ripening and is considered the global standard when used correctly.
The use of carbide or acetylene gas is not permitted under Indian food safety regulations due to health risks. However, ethylene gas can be used safely for artificial ripening. In India, FSSAI promotes ethylene as a safer alternative to harmful agents like calcium carbide.
Safe Limits And Guidelines
The permitted ethylene concentration for mango ripening in controlled environments is up to 100 ppm. When using ethylene-releasing sachets, the guideline is 5 sachets per 20 kg of mangoes. These limits are considered safe, provided that:
- Ethylene sources do not directly contact the fruit
- Ripening is carried out in controlled conditions
- Misuse or exceeding recommended limits can compromise both safety and quality.
Regulation And Monitoring in India
The use of ethylene is independently regulated in India by the FSSAI under the Food Safety and Standards Act. FSSAI has developed country-specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for fruit ripening, taking into account Indian climate conditions, fruit varieties, and supply chains.
While aligned with global standards, enforcement in India is carried out through FSSAI-notified laboratories and regulatory mechanisms, including checks on ethylene levels and detection of banned substances.
Standard Operating Procedures For Ripening
FSSAI has issued SOPs for the safe ripening of mangoes, which include:
- Airtight ripening chambers.
- Temperature control systems.
- Humidity regulation.
- Proper ventilation and air circulation.
- Ethylene gas generation or injection systems.
- Continuous power supply.
- Monitoring of temperature, humidity, ethylene and CO₂ levels.
Guidelines For Natural Ripening
According to FSSAI, fruits can also ripen naturally in 4-6 days at room temperature. Recommended methods include:
- Harvesting fruits at optimal maturity
- Wrapping fruits in paper or placing them in paper bags
- Storing fruits in layers with paddy husk or wheat straw
- Keeping fruits in airtight containers or bins
Serious Health Hazards Cannot Be Ignored
- Excessive ethylene use or improper ripening practices can cause dizziness, headaches, skin irritation, and vomiting, especially in high-exposure situations.
- Consuming such improperly ripened fruits may also cause oral irritation, throat discomfort, gastritis, nausea, and vomiting.
- While ethylene is safe within prescribed limits, misuse and poor handling can significantly increase health risks.
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