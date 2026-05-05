Summer Rush, Smoother Darshan: TTD Cuts Waiting Time at Tirumala
An AI-based Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), supported by CCTV surveillance, is tracking queue movement across Mada Streets and queue complexes to ensure smooth flow.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Tirupati: In a major relief to pilgrims visiting Tirumala Temple during the summer rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has streamlined darshan management, enabling devotees to have a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara within seven to eight hours under the Sarva Darshan category.
Officials attribute this improvement to key administrative decisions, particularly the abolition of VIP Break Darshan recommendation letters and the deployment of advanced monitoring systems. An AI-based Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), supported by CCTV surveillance, is actively tracking queue movement across Mada Streets and queue complexes to ensure smooth flow.
TTD has set an internal "red mark" threshold of eight hours for general darshan waiting time and is taking continuous measures to remain within this limit. Slotted Sarva Darshan is now being completed within two to three hours, while the Rs 300 special entry darshan is taking about two hours and a half.
Even on peak days, the system has held steady. Despite over one lakh devotees visiting on a recent Saturday, the waiting time was kept under control, not exceeding 13 hours. On average, 90,000 to one lakh devotees are now being accommodated daily, compared to around 70,000 earlier. On Fridays, when Abhishekam is performed, the number has risen from about 65,000 to over 71,000 devotees.
Two Hours Saved, Faster Movement
The decision to eliminate recommendation-based VIP Break Darshan—now limited only to protocol dignitaries physically present—has resulted in saving nearly two hours daily. This has accelerated queue movement and improved overall darshan efficiency.
Strong Footfall, Robust Revenue
Over the past three days, a total of 2,45,686 devotees had darshan, generating Rs 11.95 crore in Hundi collections. May 2 recorded the highest footfall with 91,005 devotees, while May 3 saw the highest offering collection at Rs 5.06 crore.
All Services Continue As Scheduled
TTD clarified that while general darshan has been streamlined, existing quotas remain unchanged. Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan, Sri Vani Trust tickets, NRI quotas, and Arjitha Sevas, along with darshan arrangements for senior citizens and differently abled devotees, are continuing as per schedule.
With these measures delivering visible results, devotees are experiencing faster and more organised darshan, even amid the heavy summer influx.