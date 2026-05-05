ETV Bharat / bharat

Summer Rush, Smoother Darshan: TTD Cuts Waiting Time at Tirumala

Tirupati: In a major relief to pilgrims visiting Tirumala Temple during the summer rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has streamlined darshan management, enabling devotees to have a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara within seven to eight hours under the Sarva Darshan category.

Officials attribute this improvement to key administrative decisions, particularly the abolition of VIP Break Darshan recommendation letters and the deployment of advanced monitoring systems. An AI-based Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), supported by CCTV surveillance, is actively tracking queue movement across Mada Streets and queue complexes to ensure smooth flow.

TTD has set an internal "red mark" threshold of eight hours for general darshan waiting time and is taking continuous measures to remain within this limit. Slotted Sarva Darshan is now being completed within two to three hours, while the Rs 300 special entry darshan is taking about two hours and a half.

Even on peak days, the system has held steady. Despite over one lakh devotees visiting on a recent Saturday, the waiting time was kept under control, not exceeding 13 hours. On average, 90,000 to one lakh devotees are now being accommodated daily, compared to around 70,000 earlier. On Fridays, when Abhishekam is performed, the number has risen from about 65,000 to over 71,000 devotees.

Two Hours Saved, Faster Movement

The decision to eliminate recommendation-based VIP Break Darshan—now limited only to protocol dignitaries physically present—has resulted in saving nearly two hours daily. This has accelerated queue movement and improved overall darshan efficiency.