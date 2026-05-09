Heat, Fatigue, Speeding, Heat & Highways: A Deadly Cocktail On India's Roads
Latest NCRB data shows India's highways are becoming increasingly dangerous in summer. Doctors warn extreme heat can raise accident risks by 25%, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: As summer temperatures soar and vacation travel peaks across India, highways are becoming increasingly dangerous, with fresh road accident data and expert analysis pointing to May and June as among the deadliest months on Indian roads.
According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded nearly 1.99 lakh traffic-related deaths in 2024, slightly higher than the 1.98 lakh deaths reported in 2023. On average, around 546 people lose their lives in traffic accidents every day in the country.
Experts say the sharp rise in summer highway crashes is being driven by a combination of speeding, driver fatigue, dehydration, drowsy night driving and extreme heat conditions, particularly on expressways witnessing a surge in holiday traffic.
Recent expressway studies and NCRB trend data show that summer highway travel remains especially risky due to heat-related stress on both drivers and vehicles.
May The Deadliest Month
Road accident figures from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) show a worrying pattern over the last few years. In May 2022, India recorded over 43,300 road accidents and nearly 16,800 deaths. The trend continued in 2023, when May alone saw more than 43,500 crashes and over 16,700 deaths, making it one of the most dangerous months for road users. The NCRB report further showed that traffic accidents rose from 4.91 lakh cases in 2023 to 4.95 lakh in 2024, while over 4.52 lakh people were injured.
Among states, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of traffic fatalities at 27,071 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 20,390 and Maharashtra with 19,475 deaths. Together, these three states accounted for more than one-third of all traffic deaths in India in 2024.
Heat & Fatigue Major Highway Killers
Experts say one of the biggest emerging threats during summer is fatigue-related driving, especially among motorists travelling overnight to avoid daytime heat. Recent studies on major expressways have highlighted the growing role of drowsy driving in fatal crashes.
A review of Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road during 2025-26 found that the highway witnessed 5-6 crashes daily, of which, 33 per cent were linked to drowsiness, 14 per cent to tyres bursting. Similarly, an analysis of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway found that while traffic volume had increased rapidly, over 7,000 crashes had occurred in recent years, with 54 per cent of these linked to drivers falling asleep.
Officials say many drivers now prefer overnight travel during heatwaves, but prolonged night driving is increasing fatigue and reducing alertness.
Summer Heat, Non-AC Cars: Slow Reaction Time
Medical experts say prolonged driving in extreme heat, particularly in non-air-conditioned vehicles, can severely impair concentration and reaction time.
Dr Bharat Gopal, Senior Director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Gurugram, said excessive heat places additional stress on the body. “Prolonged driving in extreme summer heat, particularly in non-air-conditioned vehicles, can significantly increase fatigue, dehydration and reduced alertness among drivers. High cabin temperatures lead to exhaustion, slower reaction times, poor concentration and impaired decision-making,” he told ETV Bharat.
He added that dehydration can further worsen dizziness, headaches and mental fatigue, significantly increasing accident risks during long-distance travel.
Dr Meet Ghonia, National General Secretary of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), said heat stress can even trigger “microsleep” episodes on highways. “High cabin temperatures impair concentration, slow reaction time, and may even precipitate dizziness or microsleep episodes, especially during long highway journeys,” he said.
Extreme Heat Can Raise Accident Risk By 25%
Dr Tarun Kumar, Associate Director and Head at Medanta Moolchand Heart Centre, warned that extreme heat can raise accident risks by up to 25 per cent. “High temperatures above 35°C impair cognitive function and slow down reaction times. Heat accelerates fatigue, causes dehydration and reduces alertness, leading to poor lane tracking, delayed braking and missed signals,” he said.
He also pointed to another major danger during peak summer, tyre blowouts and engine overheating. “Heat increases the risk of tyre bursts and vehicle failure, especially during long highway journeys,” he added.
Speeding Still Biggest Killer
The NCRB report identified speeding as the single biggest cause behind road fatalities in India. According to the report, despite accounting for only 2.1 per cent of India’s total road network, national highways contributed nearly 29.8 per cent of all road accidents in the country.
State highways accounted for 22 per cent of accidents, while other roads made up the remaining 48.2 per cent. Experts say highways witness higher crash severity because of speeding, long-distance travel and driver fatigue. Summer vacation traffic, overnight journeys and heatwave conditions worsen the risk.
With North India already witnessing rising temperatures, and heatwave conditions expected to intensify in May and June, experts are urging travellers to take precautions before long highway journeys.
Experts also advise motorists to stop immediately if they feel sleepy while driving, instead of attempting to continue. Road safety specialists say rising summer accident trend highlights the urgent need for stronger highway enforcement, better driver awareness and improved emergency response systems as India continues to witness growing traffic movement on expressways and national highways.
Experts Urge Precaution
Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, told ETV Bharat, “Driving heavy vehicles during summer daytime is most challenging. The road surface heats upto 60°C, which is most dangerous for the contact and adherence of tyres with roads. Tyres can burst, overheat, offer low braking, or burn out. At such high temperatures, tyre plies, ie., layers, can separate, leading to serious accidents. Mirages can hamper drivers and distract them, causing misjudgements and accidents. Overheating of vehicles effect their vehicle performance, including of brakes, engines. It's worse for eVs.”
He added, “A driver's physical condition deteriorates fast due to dehydration. AC vehicles somehow make driving safer and comfortable for drivers, but not for vehicles. Overnight journeys carry risks of night driving, but for families and drivers, the best option is driving for 7/8 hours early in the morning.”
Ranjit Gadgil, Road Safety Network Member, and programme director of Parisar, a prominent Pune-based civil society organisation and NGO dedicated to urban planning advocacy, told ETV Bharat, “Summer vacations sharply increase highway crash risks because of rising traffic, speeding, driver fatigue, extreme heat and weak enforcement on highways. Families and casual drivers travelling long distances during holidays often face exhaustion, dehydration and reduced concentration, especially in non-AC vehicles, commercial vehicles and on two-wheelers."
According to him, long overnight journeys taken to avoid daytime heat further increase risks of drowsiness, poor visibility, delayed reaction time and fatal crashes. He also said heat stress and fatigue remain under-addressed in India’s road safety framework, despite being major contributors to accidents.
Gadgil called for a “safe systems” approach that includes seasonal speed management, stronger night-time enforcement, mandatory rest breaks for commercial drivers, shaded and well-lit rest areas, hydration facilities, quicker emergency response systems and public awareness campaigns on fatigue and heat-related risks. He also advocated avenue tree plantations along highways to reduce heat exposure and improve overall travel safety during extreme summer conditions.