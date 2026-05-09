ETV Bharat / bharat

Heat, Fatigue, Speeding, Heat & Highways: A Deadly Cocktail On India's Roads

Around 546 people lose their lives in traffic accidents every day in India ( IANS )

New Delhi: As summer temperatures soar and vacation travel peaks across India, highways are becoming increasingly dangerous, with fresh road accident data and expert analysis pointing to May and June as among the deadliest months on Indian roads.

According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded nearly 1.99 lakh traffic-related deaths in 2024, slightly higher than the 1.98 lakh deaths reported in 2023. On average, around 546 people lose their lives in traffic accidents every day in the country.

Experts say the sharp rise in summer highway crashes is being driven by a combination of speeding, driver fatigue, dehydration, drowsy night driving and extreme heat conditions, particularly on expressways witnessing a surge in holiday traffic.

Recent expressway studies and NCRB trend data show that summer highway travel remains especially risky due to heat-related stress on both drivers and vehicles.

May The Deadliest Month

Road accident figures from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) show a worrying pattern over the last few years. In May 2022, India recorded over 43,300 road accidents and nearly 16,800 deaths. The trend continued in 2023, when May alone saw more than 43,500 crashes and over 16,700 deaths, making it one of the most dangerous months for road users. The NCRB report further showed that traffic accidents rose from 4.91 lakh cases in 2023 to 4.95 lakh in 2024, while over 4.52 lakh people were injured.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of traffic fatalities at 27,071 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 20,390 and Maharashtra with 19,475 deaths. Together, these three states accounted for more than one-third of all traffic deaths in India in 2024.

Heat & Fatigue Major Highway Killers

Experts say one of the biggest emerging threats during summer is fatigue-related driving, especially among motorists travelling overnight to avoid daytime heat. Recent studies on major expressways have highlighted the growing role of drowsy driving in fatal crashes.

A review of Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road during 2025-26 found that the highway witnessed 5-6 crashes daily, of which, 33 per cent were linked to drowsiness, 14 per cent to tyres bursting. Similarly, an analysis of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway found that while traffic volume had increased rapidly, over 7,000 crashes had occurred in recent years, with 54 per cent of these linked to drivers falling asleep.

Officials say many drivers now prefer overnight travel during heatwaves, but prolonged night driving is increasing fatigue and reducing alertness.

Summer Heat, Non-AC Cars: Slow Reaction Time

Medical experts say prolonged driving in extreme heat, particularly in non-air-conditioned vehicles, can severely impair concentration and reaction time.

Dr Bharat Gopal, Senior Director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Gurugram, said excessive heat places additional stress on the body. “Prolonged driving in extreme summer heat, particularly in non-air-conditioned vehicles, can significantly increase fatigue, dehydration and reduced alertness among drivers. High cabin temperatures lead to exhaustion, slower reaction times, poor concentration and impaired decision-making,” he told ETV Bharat.

He added that dehydration can further worsen dizziness, headaches and mental fatigue, significantly increasing accident risks during long-distance travel.