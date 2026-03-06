Summer Arrives Early: Temperatures Already Above Normal, IMD Warns of More Heat Ahead
Experts say spike in March temperatures indicates a faster transition from winter to summer and could lead to above-normal heat, more heatwave days this summer.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST|
Updated : March 6, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: March has just begun, but already, large swathes of north and central India are experiencing unusually high temperatures, prompting concerns about an early onset of summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures across northwest India and adjoining central regions will remain significantly above normal in the coming days, with the mercury likely to rise further.
According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, several regions across the country have already recorded high temperatures over the past 24 hours. Maximum temperatures ranged between 37°C and 40°C in parts of west Rajasthan, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Odisha and interior Telangana. Jharsuguda in Odisha recorded 39.6°C, the highest temperature over the plains during this period.
The weather department said temperature departures are already 4-8°C above normal across many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the intensity of the early-season heat.
North India is witnessing unusually warm conditions for early March, with temperatures reaching levels more typical of late spring. The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures across large parts of northwest India will remain 4-6°C above normal, while adjoining central India may see temperatures 3-5°C above normal on most days during the week.
Delhi likely to remain warm
Weather conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to remain largely clear over the next few days, contributing to rising temperatures. According to the IMD forecast, between March 6 and March 8, Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to range between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum may hover between 15°C and 18°C.
Both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal averages. Winds are likely to remain light, shifting from westerly and northwesterly directions during the afternoon hours before calming by evening.
Environmental experts say the unusually warm start to March is the result of a combination of short-term weather conditions and longer-term climate trends. Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said, “Several parts of North India are recording temperatures 4-7°C above normal in March, with some places already touching around 34°C. The absence of western disturbances, along with high-pressure systems that reduce moisture and increase heat, is driving this trend. In the long run, such patterns point towards the growing impact of climate change and the likelihood of hotter summers in the future.”
Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari told ETV Bharat, “Many cities and towns across India, including rural and Himalayan regions like Shimla and Srinagar, are witnessing unusually early and intense heat. The main reasons include weak western disturbances, the impact of climate change on sea temperatures, and the El Niño effect. Due to these factors, winter rains have been very weak this year, which is not only pushing temperatures higher but also creating growing water stress that could affect Rabi crops.”
Rising Temperatures In Uttar Pradesh
Parts of western UP are also witnessing rising temperatures and dry weather conditions. In Bareilly, the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 16.5°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 34.2°C. The city also reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 251, classified as unhealthy.
Similarly, Sambhal recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9°C, with the maximum expected to touch 36°C. The AQI there stood at 202, also considered unhealthy.
In Moradabad, the minimum temperature was 15.9°C, with the maximum likely to reach 35°C. The AQI was recorded at 195, reflecting poor air quality conditions.
Weather officials say western UP is likely to remain dry with bright sunshine in the coming days, which could lead to heat stress. No rainfall or cloud cover is expected until at least March 11.
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures may gradually increase by 2-3°C over the next five days, after which they are expected to remain above normal for this time of the year.
Impact On Daily Life
The early heat has already begun affecting daily life, particularly for people working outdoors.
Pankaj Kumar, a transporter in Delhi, said residents have already started using fans much earlier than usual. “This year, we are feeling hot even in March. In previous years, we used to wear sweaters this time of the year. This year, everyone stopped wearing woolens 15-20 days ago. We've already started using fans,” he said.
For street vendors and daily wagers, the rising temperatures are a cause for concern. Shiv Kumar, a street vendor in Delhi, said, “It’s only March and we are already sweating. I am worried what will happen in the coming days, as I have to stand on the road in the heat all day to sell my wares.”
Rain Likely In The Hills, Eastern India
While the plains continue to experience rising temperatures, weather conditions in the Himalayan region may change soon. The IMD said a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region in the coming days.
Under its influence, light rainfall or snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir between March 6 and March 11, while Himachal Pradesh may receive precipitation from March 7 to March 11. Uttarakhand could witness isolated rain or snowfall between March 8 and March 11.
Meanwhile, parts of eastern India may also see unstable weather. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between March 8 and March 11.
Rainfall is also likely in Odisha on March 8–9, Jharkhand on March 9, and Bihar around March 11, according to the forecast.
With temperatures already climbing sharply and forecasts indicating above-normal heat through the pre-monsoon months, the early March warmth is being seen by experts as a warning sign of a potentially long and intense summer season ahead.