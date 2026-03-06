ETV Bharat / bharat

Summer Arrives Early: Temperatures Already Above Normal, IMD Warns of More Heat Ahead

By Surabhi Gupta



New Delhi: March has just begun, but already, large swathes of north and central India are experiencing unusually high temperatures, prompting concerns about an early onset of summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures across northwest India and adjoining central regions will remain significantly above normal in the coming days, with the mercury likely to rise further.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, several regions across the country have already recorded high temperatures over the past 24 hours. Maximum temperatures ranged between 37°C and 40°C in parts of west Rajasthan, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Odisha and interior Telangana. Jharsuguda in Odisha recorded 39.6°C, the highest temperature over the plains during this period.

The weather department said temperature departures are already 4-8°C above normal across many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the intensity of the early-season heat.

North India is witnessing unusually warm conditions for early March, with temperatures reaching levels more typical of late spring. The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures across large parts of northwest India will remain 4-6°C above normal, while adjoining central India may see temperatures 3-5°C above normal on most days during the week.

Delhi likely to remain warm

Weather conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to remain largely clear over the next few days, contributing to rising temperatures. According to the IMD forecast, between March 6 and March 8, Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to range between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum may hover between 15°C and 18°C.

Both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal averages. Winds are likely to remain light, shifting from westerly and northwesterly directions during the afternoon hours before calming by evening.

Environmental experts say the unusually warm start to March is the result of a combination of short-term weather conditions and longer-term climate trends. Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said, “Several parts of North India are recording temperatures 4-7°C above normal in March, with some places already touching around 34°C. The absence of western disturbances, along with high-pressure systems that reduce moisture and increase heat, is driving this trend. In the long run, such patterns point towards the growing impact of climate change and the likelihood of hotter summers in the future.”

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari told ETV Bharat, “Many cities and towns across India, including rural and Himalayan regions like Shimla and Srinagar, are witnessing unusually early and intense heat. The main reasons include weak western disturbances, the impact of climate change on sea temperatures, and the El Niño effect. Due to these factors, winter rains have been very weak this year, which is not only pushing temperatures higher but also creating growing water stress that could affect Rabi crops.”

Rising Temperatures In Uttar Pradesh

Parts of western UP are also witnessing rising temperatures and dry weather conditions. In Bareilly, the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 16.5°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 34.2°C. The city also reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 251, classified as unhealthy.

Similarly, Sambhal recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9°C, with the maximum expected to touch 36°C. The AQI there stood at 202, also considered unhealthy.