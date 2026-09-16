ETV Bharat / bharat

Sumit Kumar Singh's Family In Muzafurpur Are In Shock After Hearing He Is Still Missing After Attack On El Gaia Vessel

Sumit Kumar Singh, a seafarer from Bihar has been missing since Sunday midnight when the vessel MT El Gaia was attacked while their oil tanker was passing the Strait of Hormuz ( ETV Bharat )

"She is under immense stress, and even the other family members, as they have two children. The daughter is nearly eight years old, and their son is still tiny, 3," added Aditya.

"My cousin is slipping into consciousness after collapsing intermittently. She is not even having water after she learned efforts are on to rescue her husband." Aditya added,

Aditya said, Sumit's wife, his cousin sister, is in a complete state of shock and is not even having water since the time she was informed he 'may be missing'.

Aditya Singh, Sumit's brother-in-law, in a telephonic conversation told ETV Bharat, "The officials of both countries, FSUI, even the Indian embassy in Oman, the Omani government, and the company owner have been in touch with us. They all have been assuring us, but the entire family is stressed."

Mumbai: The news of the missing Indian seafarer, Sumit Kumar Singh, has shocked his entire family. Sumit has two children who are too young to understand their mother's sobbing and collapsing intermittently. The entire family living in Chiratpur in Muzafarpur are under immense stress, since they still haven't been informed of 'identified' missing and rescued people.

According to Aditya, Sumit has been a seafarer since last eight years, having worked on many vessels, mainly oil tankers. Sumit left for work in May this year, during the US-Israel-Iran war. Their vessel, El Gaia was on the way to Panama when on September 13 midnight, their vessel was attacked.

There were 25 seafarers on MT El Gaia, which was attacked miles off the Oman coast in the intermittent hours of Sunday-Monday. Two seafarers have been missing since then, one Indian and one Pakistani. There were 14 Indians, including Sumit.

Adiya said at the time of the attack, Sumit had duty in the engine room and was not seen coming out. "What we have been told, he was on duty in the engine room when their vessel was attacked. He got caught inside at that time along with the other Pakistani seafarer, also on duty. They weren't seen coming out," said Aditya.

He added, "After the vessel was attacked, the United States naval authorities directed the vessel to move out of the Hormuz Strait and go to shore." The vessel has reached Oman and docked there, where the vessel is being cooled, since it had heated after the attack. This is being done to ensure the vessel doesn't explode due to excessive heat, as it is an oil vessel. Rescue efforts are being taken by the Omani government and their authorities along with the Indian authorities to locate the two missing seafarers. The authorities are yet to declare the identities of those rescued till now and the two missing seafarers.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which also helps the authorities, as the seafarers are members of this union, has sent out an appeal to help locate the missing people.

"In the early hours of 13 September 2026, MT El Gaia was attacked miles off the Oman coast. The vessel is now being towed to Oman. Brother Sumit Kumar Singh, Indian seafarer, is reported missing, along with one other foreign national. We appeal to all seafarers, fishing vessels, naval units, coast guards and ships in the Gulf of Oman / Musandam / Hormuz approaches: Please keep a sharp lookout for any person in the water, life raft, lifebuoy, debris or floating object. Report immediately to the nearest coastal authority/MRCC/ Oman Maritime Security," it said in a post on X.

Aditya said that he suspects it was a drone attack as water mine attack would have been under the vessel, while the engine room of El Gaia was attacked.