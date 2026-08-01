ETV Bharat / bharat

Sule Demands SIT Probe Into Exam Irregularities, All-Party Meet On Reforms

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday demanded a time-bound SIT probe into irregularities in competitive examinations and the use of police force against protesting students, calling for an all-party meeting or a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to discuss reforms in the education system.

Talking to reporters, Sule said that the growing unrest among students was a matter of serious concern and justice must be ensured for those affected by examination irregularities.

"Whenever the younger generation of a country is disturbed, it is a matter of concern. We are not doing politics. We want justice for our children and transparent examinations," she said, adding that no one was satisfied with the new anti-paper leak bill passed in Parliament.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed by both houses of Parliament earlier this week. The Bill proposes stricter punishments, including jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The Baramati MP stated that she has sought the constitution of an SIT to conduct a transparent, time-bound inquiry into the alleged examination scam and the injustice faced by students, particularly girl students, during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against the NEET paper leak.