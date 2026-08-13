ETV Bharat / bharat

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked At Gurudwara In Nanded; Maharashtra CM Seeks Information

Nanded: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday, sources said.

It is also understood that one police personnel who was along with Sukhbir Singh Badal also sustained injuries in the attack. The SAD Chief has been rushed to Yashosai Hospital. Sukhbir's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the current Lok Sabha MP from Bathinda.

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked in Maharashtra'a Nanded (ETV Bharat)

Sukhbir is the son of former Punjab Chief Minister late Parkash Singh Badal. The SAD chief has sustained injuries to his left hand.