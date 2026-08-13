SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked At Gurudwara In Nanded; Maharashtra CM Seeks Information
Following the attack, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief was rushed to a private hospital.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Nanded: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday, sources said.
It is also understood that one police personnel who was along with Sukhbir Singh Badal also sustained injuries in the attack. The SAD Chief has been rushed to Yashosai Hospital. Sukhbir's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the current Lok Sabha MP from Bathinda.
Sukhbir is the son of former Punjab Chief Minister late Parkash Singh Badal. The SAD chief has sustained injuries to his left hand.
According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Dev Fadnavis spoke to the Nanded Superintendent of Police Dr Neelabh Rohan and sought details of the incident.
"The accused has been arrested immediately. Fadnavis has directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack," they said.
Sources also said that Fadnavis spoke to Sukhbir Singh Badal over the phone and assured him that the Maharashtra government would extend all possible assistance and that strict action would be taken against those responsible.
Senior BJP leader R P Singh strongly condemned the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said such an act of violence is completely unacceptable. He appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that this incident is thoroughly and impartially investigated.
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