ETV Bharat / bharat

Sukhbir Meets Modi, Sets Off Speculation About Revival Of SAD-BJP Ties Before Punjab 2027 Assembly Polls

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, setting the political buzz about the revival of the Akali-BJP alliance before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Taking a dig at the meeting through social media platforms, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If you don't love me, then why are the Chanda Chor Party and the Beadbi Party forming an alliance?"

During a rally in Jalandhar in July this year, the PM had made a direct and sharp attack on his former ally in Punjab, the SAD, saying it is a party stuck in its own selfish interests.

"It does not care about the people of Punjab. The people of Punjab are fed up with the politics of these traditional parties," the Prime Minister had said.

Modi had made it clear that the BJP has made up its mind to move forward in Punjab on its own without the Akali Dal.

After the PM’s attack, Sukhbir claimed that Modi had not said anything against his party. The PM was referring to the rebel faction of the Akali Dal, 'Shiromani Akali Dal Punar Surjit', which is involved in its own vested interests.