Sukhbir Meets Modi, Sets Off Speculation About Revival Of SAD-BJP Ties Before Punjab 2027 Assembly Polls
AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal raises a question: ‘Why are the Chanda Chor Party and the Beadbi Party forming an alliance?'
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, setting the political buzz about the revival of the Akali-BJP alliance before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Taking a dig at the meeting through social media platforms, AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If you don't love me, then why are the Chanda Chor Party and the Beadbi Party forming an alliance?"
During a rally in Jalandhar in July this year, the PM had made a direct and sharp attack on his former ally in Punjab, the SAD, saying it is a party stuck in its own selfish interests.
"It does not care about the people of Punjab. The people of Punjab are fed up with the politics of these traditional parties," the Prime Minister had said.
Modi had made it clear that the BJP has made up its mind to move forward in Punjab on its own without the Akali Dal.
After the PM’s attack, Sukhbir claimed that Modi had not said anything against his party. The PM was referring to the rebel faction of the Akali Dal, 'Shiromani Akali Dal Punar Surjit', which is involved in its own vested interests.
Until 1992, the BJP and the SAD fought elections separately but came together after the elections. Till 1994, the SAD was a party representing only Sikhs, but after the alliance, its doors were opened to people of other religions as well.
After this, in 1997, the BJP and the SAD fought the elections together. The SAD-BJP alliance was successful in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and again in 2012 and both came to power together. The alliance lost power in Punjab in the 2017 Assembly elections and in 2020, the 25-year-old alliance broke up due to farm laws.
Although initially the SAD had tried to support the Centre on these farmer laws, seeing the pressure of the people, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post of Union Minister in protest against the farmer laws on December 17, 2020. Both the parties fought the subsequent Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately. The SAD tried a new experiment by forming an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, which failed.
According to experts, if the results of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections are analyzed carefully, it is clear that there was a huge spread of votes due to the SAD and the BJP contesting separately in many seats.
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