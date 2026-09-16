ETV Bharat / bharat

Suicide Case Of Farmer Who Raised Drug Menace: HC Asks How A Minister Can Be Made An Accused, Seeks Status Report

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit a status report regarding the investigation into the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man who had raised his voice against drug trafficking.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a bench led by Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra asked how a minister could be directly named as an accused in this matter. The Chief Justice noted that the village sarpanch and certain other individuals had already been named as accused in the case.

The court observed that directly implicating the minister without any concrete basis was inappropriate. However, given the gravity of the matter, it was mandatory for the government to submit an investigation report.

The bench adopted a stern stance regarding the investigation process. The court made it clear that the investigation must not be compromised at any stage and that the victim's family must receive justice at all costs. The court directed the police to function without any political or administrative pressure.

The court scheduled the next hearing for October 6.

The family and relatives of Gulzar Singh — who had died by suicide after expressing concern over the grave drug crisis, along with various public organisations — had approached the High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into this case.