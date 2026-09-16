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Suicide Case Of Farmer Who Raised Drug Menace: HC Asks How A Minister Can Be Made An Accused, Seeks Status Report

Court made it clear that the investigation must not be compromised at any stage and that the victim's family must receive justice at all costs.

HC Asks How A Minister Can Be Made An Accused, Seeks Status Report
File photo of Punjab and Haryana High Court (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit a status report regarding the investigation into the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man who had raised his voice against drug trafficking.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a bench led by Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra asked how a minister could be directly named as an accused in this matter. The Chief Justice noted that the village sarpanch and certain other individuals had already been named as accused in the case.

The court observed that directly implicating the minister without any concrete basis was inappropriate. However, given the gravity of the matter, it was mandatory for the government to submit an investigation report.

The bench adopted a stern stance regarding the investigation process. The court made it clear that the investigation must not be compromised at any stage and that the victim's family must receive justice at all costs. The court directed the police to function without any political or administrative pressure.

The court scheduled the next hearing for October 6.

The family and relatives of Gulzar Singh — who had died by suicide after expressing concern over the grave drug crisis, along with various public organisations — had approached the High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into this case.

The petitioners argued that the police are unable to conduct an impartial investigation due to political pressure.

The Punjab government informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and is examining all aspects of the case.

Police Statement

Briefing the media on the entire matter and the court proceedings, Dirba DSP Rupinder Kaur Bajwa said, "The Honorable Chief Justice made two key observations. First, he directed that a status report on the case be filed. Second, he issued instructions to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a completely fair and impartial manner. The investigation is being carried out by a SIT. I cannot share the details at this stage."

Also Read:

  1. Sangrur Suicide Case: FM Cheema Claims Opposition Hatching Conspiracy To Frame Him
  2. Pilot Brings Warring Factions Of Punjab Cong Together; Party Not To Project CM Face
  3. Congress Displays Unity And Strength In Chandigarh Protest Against AAP Government In Punjab

TAGGED:

PUNJAB AND HARYANA HC
GULZAR SINGH SUICIDE CASE
SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM
CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
HC SEEKS STATUS REPORT

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