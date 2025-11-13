ETV Bharat / bharat

'Suicide Attempt To Accused In Delhi Car Blast': How Arif Nisar Dar Got Indoctrinated

Srinagar: A paved road leads to Nowgam's Bunpora in Srinagar which is the origin from where a terror module unraveled. It is a normal day for the Dar family as they stack bags of charcoal for 'kangri's (firepots) ahead of winters on a sunny morning.

Their son Arif Nisar Dar, 22, is the youngest among the seven accused who police alleged were running a 'white collar' syndicate linked to Delhi Red Fort blast.

At least 13 people were killed in the blast in a Hyundai i20 car packed with explosives. Investigation suggests that the blast may have been triggered prematurely by one of the terrorists, Dr Umar Nabi from Koil Pulwama after the module got exposed.

Three more doctors including Dr Adeel Rather of Kulgam and Muzamil Shakeel Gani of Koil Pulwama and Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow were part of the terror cell. But the entire network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) got busted after J&K police rounded up a few youth including Arif from the Valley.

A school dropout, Arif confessed to his family that he had committed a mistake by pasting intimidating Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) posters in the neighbourhood. Outside Dar's home, shops are open and the case dominates conversations as the probe widens. Many residents told ETV Bharat that they had heard about some posters pasted around but it did not draw much attention.

But after the inter-state and transnational terrorist module comprising four doctors including Umar Nabi, killed in the Delhi car blast was busted, residents said they came to know about the gravity of the issue. Cache of arms and ammunition alongside explosives comprising 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad from the accused doctors.

The residential colony of Faizabad Nowgam in Srinagar where Imam was leading prayers (ETV Bharat)

In Bunpora, two more residents including Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid are also part of the module. But residents find it hard to believe that Arif is among the accused as they know him as someone who was medically 'unfit' since childhood.