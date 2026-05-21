ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Submit Suggestions On Draft Sugarcane Control Order

New Delhi: Sugarcane farmers submitted their suggestions and comments on the proposed Draft Sugarcane Control Order 2026, demanding several important amendments that need to be addressed.

The farmers argued that the 14-day payment rule under Clauses 3 and 3(A) exists only on paper, as technological advancements and digitalisation have failed to prevent mounting payment arrears. They further pointed out that interest on delayed payments is rarely paid, and therefore, strict accountability and liability mechanisms should be introduced to ensure timely payments.

Sugarcane cultivators also criticised the draft order for merely retaining Clause 3 of the Sugarcane Control Order, 1966, without addressing the long-pending demand to fix the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) according to the Swaminathan Formula.

In addition, they said cooperatives would help modernise agriculture, transform fragmented petty production into large-scale farming, reduce production costs by nearly 30%, and significantly enhance productivity through the use of technology, research, and development.

"We have submitted several suggestions and objections for consideration on the draft 'Sugarcane (Control) Order, 2026' issued by the Central government, keeping in view the larger interests of sugarcane farmers," Ashok Baliyan, chairman of Peasant Welfare Association in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, told ETV Bharat.

Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said, "Farmers have submitted their suggestions and demands to the Central government on the draft sugarcane control order."

Asked about the availability of fertiliser and urea, Malik said farmers have adequate supplies during the current season. However, he cautioned that they may face shortages in the next crop season. Several other farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan gave the same reply on fertiliser and urea availability.

All India Sugarcane Farmers Federation (AISFF) said it has also submitted its comments and suggestions to the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighting that the real concerns of sugarcane farmers should become part of the proposed law. "The proposed recovery rate of 10.25% is arbitrary and anti-sugarcane farmers. The federation demands that the FRP for sugarcane be fixed based on a recovery rate of 9.5%, reiterating the long-pending class demand of fixing sugarcane FRP based on the Swaminathan Formula," it stated.