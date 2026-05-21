Farmers Submit Suggestions On Draft Sugarcane Control Order
They said the 14-day payment rule exists only on paper, as technological advancements and digitalisation have failed to prevent mounting payment arrears, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Sugarcane farmers submitted their suggestions and comments on the proposed Draft Sugarcane Control Order 2026, demanding several important amendments that need to be addressed.
The farmers argued that the 14-day payment rule under Clauses 3 and 3(A) exists only on paper, as technological advancements and digitalisation have failed to prevent mounting payment arrears. They further pointed out that interest on delayed payments is rarely paid, and therefore, strict accountability and liability mechanisms should be introduced to ensure timely payments.
Sugarcane cultivators also criticised the draft order for merely retaining Clause 3 of the Sugarcane Control Order, 1966, without addressing the long-pending demand to fix the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) according to the Swaminathan Formula.
In addition, they said cooperatives would help modernise agriculture, transform fragmented petty production into large-scale farming, reduce production costs by nearly 30%, and significantly enhance productivity through the use of technology, research, and development.
"We have submitted several suggestions and objections for consideration on the draft 'Sugarcane (Control) Order, 2026' issued by the Central government, keeping in view the larger interests of sugarcane farmers," Ashok Baliyan, chairman of Peasant Welfare Association in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, told ETV Bharat.
Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said, "Farmers have submitted their suggestions and demands to the Central government on the draft sugarcane control order."
Asked about the availability of fertiliser and urea, Malik said farmers have adequate supplies during the current season. However, he cautioned that they may face shortages in the next crop season. Several other farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan gave the same reply on fertiliser and urea availability.
All India Sugarcane Farmers Federation (AISFF) said it has also submitted its comments and suggestions to the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighting that the real concerns of sugarcane farmers should become part of the proposed law. "The proposed recovery rate of 10.25% is arbitrary and anti-sugarcane farmers. The federation demands that the FRP for sugarcane be fixed based on a recovery rate of 9.5%, reiterating the long-pending class demand of fixing sugarcane FRP based on the Swaminathan Formula," it stated.
Among the Suggestions Made by Farmers' Bodies Include
Mandatory Digital Tracking: Digital tracking of the entire process, from sugarcane procurement to payment, should be made mandatory. This will prevent procurement fraud and reduce payment disputes between farmers and mills.
Transparency and Real-Time Data: Information on mills' ethanol production and sales should be available in real time on a digital portal integrated with the GSTN. Additionally, third-party or government-independent audits should be mandated to ensure the accuracy of sugarcane recovery percentages.
Regulation of Jaggery and Khandsari Units: Along with Khandsari, jaggery units should also be brought under the purview of regulation with FRP/SAP. Regulating jaggery units will not only ensure secure prices for farmers but also ensure consumers get unadulterated jaggery. A minimum selling price (MSP) should be established for jaggery and sugar.
Minimum distance between mills: The minimum distance between mills should be maintained at 15 km, instead of the proposed 25 km. This limit allows small-scale units and sugar mills to flourish, increasing rural employment and reducing transportation costs for farmers.
Ban on freight deductions: The freight charges from the purchase centres established by the sugar mill to the mill gate should not be deducted from the price of the sugarcane. This transportation cost should be borne entirely by the sugar mill, ensuring that the farmers receive the full remunerative price announced by the government.
FRP and SAP: The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and State Advised Price (SAP) determined by the Union and State governments should also apply to the Khandsari units.
Provision of SAP: The provision of SAP of sugarcanehok should be retained, and the revenue sharing systems enacted as legislation by the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka in the past should be repealed.
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