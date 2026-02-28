ETV Bharat / bharat

Sugarcane Farmers Approach Centre Seeking Clarification On Notified Varieties For Sowing

Some sugar mills reportedly stopped a few of the sugarcane varieties officially notified by the Centre and the states. ( IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: After some sugar mills reportedly stopped a few of the sugarcane varieties officially notified by the Centre and the states, sugarcane farmers have approached the Centre seeking clarification on the issue. Requesting the government to clear the air, farmers have asked the authorities to intervene and conduct an investigation into it.

Farmers have also urged the authorities to ensure that all sugarcane varieties notified by the Central and state governments are accepted and procured without discrimination. Dharmendra Malik, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, said, "Over one crore farmers are facing this issue, leaving them confused about sowing sugarcane. Although both the Central and state governments have already notified the approved varieties, sugar mill owners often refuse to accept the produce to serve their own interests."

"Poor farmers are often forced to grow sugarcane varieties that benefit mill owners. However, these varieties do not give farmers the expected yield," he added.

Echoing similar views, Ashok Baliyan, a farmer, said, "The government has approved many sugarcane varieties for sowing. However, some mill owners do not accept certain approved varieties. Farmers follow the government's guidelines because these varieties are healthier and give higher yields per hectare. But mill owners often suggest other varieties that have lower yield, which causes financial loss to farmers."

"If the government has already notified the varieties and farmers have the choice to pick any one of them, then forcing them to sow varieties as per the mill owners is a clear violation of farmers' rights and government rules," Baliyan added.