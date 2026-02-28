Sugarcane Farmers Approach Centre Seeking Clarification On Notified Varieties For Sowing
Published : February 28, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: After some sugar mills reportedly stopped a few of the sugarcane varieties officially notified by the Centre and the states, sugarcane farmers have approached the Centre seeking clarification on the issue. Requesting the government to clear the air, farmers have asked the authorities to intervene and conduct an investigation into it.
Farmers have also urged the authorities to ensure that all sugarcane varieties notified by the Central and state governments are accepted and procured without discrimination. Dharmendra Malik, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, said, "Over one crore farmers are facing this issue, leaving them confused about sowing sugarcane. Although both the Central and state governments have already notified the approved varieties, sugar mill owners often refuse to accept the produce to serve their own interests."
"Poor farmers are often forced to grow sugarcane varieties that benefit mill owners. However, these varieties do not give farmers the expected yield," he added.
Echoing similar views, Ashok Baliyan, a farmer, said, "The government has approved many sugarcane varieties for sowing. However, some mill owners do not accept certain approved varieties. Farmers follow the government's guidelines because these varieties are healthier and give higher yields per hectare. But mill owners often suggest other varieties that have lower yield, which causes financial loss to farmers."
"If the government has already notified the varieties and farmers have the choice to pick any one of them, then forcing them to sow varieties as per the mill owners is a clear violation of farmers' rights and government rules," Baliyan added.
As per the farmers' letter to the authority, "Some sugar mills are discouraging farmers from sowing varieties such as 17018, 18022, 5125, 9709, 13231, 17215 (PB-95) and others notified by the Central and state governments through pamphlets and seminars, labelling them 'unapproved'. This is creating confusion and dilemma among farmers."
The farmers said some sugar mills are recommending only those varieties whose seeds they are providing on their own at high prices. Seeing this confusion, the farmers have asked the government to post an updated list in the sugarcane committees and district sugarcane offices so that their doubts can be resolved easily. "A clear policy should be formulated to balance the proportional area, and its public implementation should be ensured and keep transparency for the benefits of farmers," the letter states.
ICAR-Indian Sugarcane Research Institute, Lucknow, said through an official communiqué a few days ago that sugarcane varieties 17018 and 18022 have been released and notified for commercial cultivation in the North West Zone. A communication has been made to the cane and sugar commissioner, Uttar Pradesh government, to take necessary precautions.
"As per UP State government policy, all the CVRC-released and notified sugarcane varieties have to be adopted by the state government for their commercial cultivation in their respective recommended zone. However, adoption of the two mentioned sugarcane varieties 17018 and 18022 is still pending and will be adopted in the coming SVRC meeting for commercial cultivation," it mentioned.
The UP Department of Sugarcane recently said in a letter that sugarcane varieties notified by the Central government should also be kept in mind while preparing an action plan for preventing adulteration of sugarcane varieties, marking of rejected varieties and sowing of recommended sugarcane varieties and verification of seed-producing farmers.
Guramneet Mangat, a farmer of Ludhiana, said, "The issue occurred due to a lack of government coordination and responsibilities. The government should keep a check on such sugarcane issues for the betterment of the farmers."
