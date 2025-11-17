ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Suffering Caused To People Is Unbelievable…’, SC On Contamination Of Jojari River In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday minced no words in criticising the Rajasthan authorities for their failure to control pollution in the Jojari River.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination of the Jojari River water. The bench said the suffering, which has been caused to people, was "unbelievable".

During the hearing, the bench observed that all the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were bypassed and effluent was directly discharged into the river. “The harsh reality that is going on at the spot is something alarming…. Why should we exonerate the municipal bodies?”, said the bench.

The bench added, “What has happened is under the nose and with the connivance of all the officers concerned, it is a fact….suffering which has been caused to the people is unbelievable”. The state government counsel said he has filed a status report in the matter.