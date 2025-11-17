‘Suffering Caused To People Is Unbelievable…’, SC On Contamination Of Jojari River In Rajasthan
Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday minced no words in criticising the Rajasthan authorities for their failure to control pollution in the Jojari River.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination of the Jojari River water. The bench said the suffering, which has been caused to people, was "unbelievable".
During the hearing, the bench observed that all the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were bypassed and effluent was directly discharged into the river. “The harsh reality that is going on at the spot is something alarming…. Why should we exonerate the municipal bodies?”, said the bench.
The bench added, “What has happened is under the nose and with the connivance of all the officers concerned, it is a fact….suffering which has been caused to the people is unbelievable”. The state government counsel said he has filed a status report in the matter.
The bench said the report virtually vindicates what was observed in the order passed in the matter. The bench said the state failed in controlling the pollution, due to which two million people were suffering.
The state's counsel urged the bench to examine the progress made in the matter. The bench took the state's status report on record and said it would pass an order in the matter on November 21.
The bench was informed that the municipal councils of Pali and Balotra, the Jodhpur Nagar Nigam and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) will not pursue their appeals in respect of "positive directions" issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The state’s counsel requested the apex court to keep the matter pending with respect to the remarks made by the NGT against the authorities, and also the cost imposed.
In February 2022, the tribunal had passed an order in a matter relating to pollution caused in three rivers -- Luni, Bandi, and Jojari. The appeals filed by RIICO and these civic bodies were also listed for hearing before the apex court. The apex court on November 7 had asked the state to apprise it whether the RIICO and the three civic bodies want to continue with their respective appeals against the NGT's February 2022 order.
