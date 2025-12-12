ETV Bharat / bharat

Sudha Murty Moves Resolution To Guarantee Free Care For Children Of 3-6 Years

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha nominated MP Sudha Murty on Friday urged the government to take steps to guarantee free and compulsory care and education for children in the age group of 3 to 6. The private member resolution moved by Murty said the government may consider amending the Constitution to introduce a new article Article 21B in this regard.

Moving the resolution, she said: "Children are our future. They are the rising Sun. Their early education should benefit their life. Hence I request through you sir to our government to consider amending our Constitution to give fundamental right to education from 6 to 14 years to 3 to 14 years." Murty said several parents who are not well-off are not even aware of the importance of Anganwadi education.